Borderless Charity, Inc. Launches Back-to-School Fundraising Initiatives

Borderless Charity, Inc. leverages the Expanse.Tech blockchain and smart contracts for managing donations and tracking funds distribution.

My passion is around the Borderless Charity initiatives and supporting the volunteers who run this organization.” — Christopher Franko, Borderless Charity CEO

WASHINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Facts:

• Borderless Charity, Inc. is a legal charity organization, having received the 501 (c) (3) designation.

• Borderless Charity, Inc. leverages the Expanse.Tech™ blockchain and smart contracts for managing donations and tracking funds distribution.

• A news series of fundraising campaigns focused on easing the path back to school for families in need has launched both in the U.S. and the Philippines.

Aug. 5, 2017

WASHINGTON, NC. – Borderless Charity, Inc., today announced that it has officially kicked off a multi-faceted fundraising campaign designed to address the needs of families in need as children go back to school. Registered in the United States as Borderless Charity, Inc. 501 (c) (3), this organization is focused on fulfilling its mission to make a real difference in peoples’ lives that need help anywhere in the world.

Run by volunteers, Borderless Charity was founded by Christopher Franko, Borderless Charity CEO, who also co-founded the Expanse.Tech™ Project. The organization leverages the Expanse blockchain and smart contracts for managing donations and tracking funds distribution.

“Although my daily focus has to be primarily on running the businesses I have founded, my passion is around the Borderless Charity initiatives and supporting the volunteers who run this organization,” said Franko. “I am so overwhelmed with joy to have this charity in place, which is a dream that took over five years to manifest. It is all paying off.”

Borderless Charity has big plans for projects to make the world ever so slightly better, and its current focus is the back-to-school series. Fundraising began last month to support children who cannot afford lunches and are not eligible for state- or federally-funded programs. Through research, another lunch-related need to focus on was identified.

“I just talked to one school in North Carolina and their students had collectively racked up a $3200 lunch debt,” said Michele Grazier, Borderless Charity Special Events Coordinator. ”The problem is that until these lunch debts are paid, kids can’t play sports, go to prom, or even graduate.”

Next in the back-to-school campaign series is a focus on providing school supplies, followed by an initiative to adopt families who need clothing and shoes. Schools in North Carolina and in the Philippines are currently benefiting, but Borderless Charity is poised to target any location where a need is identified. We are on a mission to help, one child and one school at a time.

You can jump on the back-to-school bandwagon with us. There are many ways to donate and get involved. Find out how by visiting our website: http://www.borderlesscharity.org/. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/BorderlessCharity.

About Borderless Charity, Inc.

The Borderless Charity is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the Borderless Charity are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The Borderless Charity tax identification number is 81-1870176. Borderless Charity, Inc., PO Box 2703, Washington, NC 27889

About Expanse.Tech

To learn more about Expanse, go to http://www.expanse.tech, join our team chat at http://slack.expanse.tech, read our blog at http://expanseofficial.tumblr.com, or visit our Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/groups/expanseofficial/. You can also follow us on https://twitter.com/ExpanseOfficial, https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1173722.0 and

https://www.reddit.com/r/expanseofficial.