Industrial Bulk Packaging Market to Reach $83.91 Billion with 5.9% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Industrial Bulk Packaging market is estimated at $56.01 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $83.91 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016-2023

Summary

Global Industrial Bulk Packaging market is estimated at $56.01 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $83.91 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2023. Increase in demand from chemicals and petroleum industries and increasing demand from developing nations like India and China are the factors propelling the market growth. Growing competition from flexible packaging and strict government regulations are hampering the market growth.

Among applications, food and beverages segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Plastic in material segment held the largest market share and paperboard is expected to show lucrative growth rate during forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period because of increasing industrialization and urbanisation and increasing exports to developed countries from Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, Composite Containers LLC, Greif, Inc., Hoover Container Solutions, Inc., International Paper Company, Mauser Group, Menasha Corporation, Mondi PLC, Orora Limited, Sigma Plastics Group, Westrock Company and Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company.

Applications Covered:

• Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

• Building & Construction

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Lubricants

• Automotive

• Other Applications

Pack Types Covered:

• Drums

• IBCS

• Sacks

• Pails

• Crates

• Jerry Cans

• Other Pack Types

Materials Covered:

• Paperboard

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Continued....