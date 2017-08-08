Reinsurance in Norway Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Reinsurance in Norway Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Norway Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Norwegian reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the country's competitive landscape, provides a comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics, and details natural hazards and their impact on the Norwegian insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian reinsurance segment, including:

• The Norwegian reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance

• A comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Norwegian insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Norwegian reinsurance segment

Key Highlights

• Norwegian insurers share risk with reinsurers to avoid losses mainly due to natural disasters and maritime accidents.

• Despite persistent soft market conditions the premium ceded by primary insurance segments registered positive growth during the review period.

• Solvency ll regulations and reinsurance cover against natural disasters, the presence of heavy industries and acts of terrorism – particularly in the aviation, marine and transport industries – are expected to support reinsurance segment growth over the forecast period.

• The Norwegian reinsurance segment is competitive, with the presence of foreign reinsurers operating through branch offices. Insurers also cede within their holding company.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Natural Hazards

5.1 Flooding

5.2 Storms

5.3 Avalanche

5.4 Landslides

5.5 Wildfires

5.6 Exposure

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

