Compound Semiconductor Market 2017-Competitive Insight, Material Type, Technology, End-User, Geography, Forecast by 2022

Executive Summary

Compound Semiconductor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% to reach US$68.915 billion by 2022, increasing from US$40.452 billion in 2017. The compound semiconductor is formed by combining two or more elements of the different or same group of the periodic table. Factors like high-temperature resistance due to the high band gap, faster operation and optoelectronic properties due to direct band gap are some of the key advantages augmenting the demand of compound semiconductors over the forecast period. Compound semiconductor market will be driven by next-generation 5G technologies which would require greater speed and minimum latency.

By End-User Industry

By end-user industry segment, consumer electronics accounted for the major market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent CAGR. This growth is largely driven by the introduction of smartphones powered by GaAs-based solar cells coupled wit an increase in the number of smartphones and other smart devices in the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of LEDs in consumer electronics segment is further expected to boost this segment’s growth.

By Geography

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea. The growing demand for power applications coupled with developing wireless infrastructure is expected to boost the compound semiconductor market growth over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, with high demand originating from the United States.

Competitive Insight

The global compound semiconductor market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of regional and international players. The vendors are focused towards technological advancement in order to provide an efficient product at competitive price. Moreover, strategies like product line extension and merger and acquisitions are being implemented by key players to enhance their position in this competitive market. Some of the major players discussed in the report are Cree, IQE, Skyworks Solution, Qorvo, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ericsson, and Analog Devices among others.

Segmentation

Compound Semiconductor market has been segmented by material type, deposition technology, End-User industry, and geography as below:

By Material Type

III-V Compound Semiconductor

II-IV Compound Semiconductor

IV-IV Compound Semiconductor

Others

By Deposition Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)

Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

Ammonothermal

Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

By End-User Industry

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Others

