Compound Semiconductor Market 2017-Competitive Insight, Material Type, Technology, End-User, Geography, Forecast by 2022
Compound Semiconductor Market
PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compound Semiconductor Market:
Executive Summary
Compound Semiconductor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% to reach US$68.915 billion by 2022, increasing from US$40.452 billion in 2017. The compound semiconductor is formed by combining two or more elements of the different or same group of the periodic table. Factors like high-temperature resistance due to the high band gap, faster operation and optoelectronic properties due to direct band gap are some of the key advantages augmenting the demand of compound semiconductors over the forecast period. Compound semiconductor market will be driven by next-generation 5G technologies which would require greater speed and minimum latency.
By End-User Industry
By end-user industry segment, consumer electronics accounted for the major market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent CAGR. This growth is largely driven by the introduction of smartphones powered by GaAs-based solar cells coupled wit an increase in the number of smartphones and other smart devices in the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of LEDs in consumer electronics segment is further expected to boost this segment’s growth.
By Geography
Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea. The growing demand for power applications coupled with developing wireless infrastructure is expected to boost the compound semiconductor market growth over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, with high demand originating from the United States.
Competitive Insight
The global compound semiconductor market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of regional and international players. The vendors are focused towards technological advancement in order to provide an efficient product at competitive price. Moreover, strategies like product line extension and merger and acquisitions are being implemented by key players to enhance their position in this competitive market. Some of the major players discussed in the report are Cree, IQE, Skyworks Solution, Qorvo, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ericsson, and Analog Devices among others.
Segmentation
Compound Semiconductor market has been segmented by material type, deposition technology, End-User industry, and geography as below:
By Material Type
III-V Compound Semiconductor
II-IV Compound Semiconductor
IV-IV Compound Semiconductor
Others
By Deposition Technology
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)
Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)
Ammonothermal
Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
By End-User Industry
Communication and Technology
Healthcare
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Geography
Americas
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Others
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Others
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Others
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Others
Table of Contents
Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast by Material Type (US$ billion)
6. Global Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast by Deposition Technology (US$ billion)
7. Global Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast by End–User Industry (US$ billion)
8. Global Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
List of Tables
List of Figures
Continued…
