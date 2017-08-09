Clarivoy Launches New Company Website
Rich Content Helps Auto Dealers Discover if their Marketing Campaigns are WorkingCOLOMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarivoy, the auto industry’s most trusted source of truth for optimizing the performance of marketing campaigns, today announced the launch of their newly updated and revamped website: www.clarivoy.com.
Commenting on the new site, Steve White, Clarivoy CEO stated, “Things are constantly changing with the state of marketing measurement. Our mission is to serve as a trusted, unbiased source of truth about the performance of marketing campaigns in the auto industry. We provide a rich source of information about what really optimizes performance. Our new website design makes it easier for dealers to learn about our services and solutions and for visitors to browse information based on their goals.”
www.clarivoy.com gives better access to quick links such as Case Studies with successful dealers; a State of Automotive Attribution Study, which reveals what’s really going on with auto industry marketing measurement; information about Clarivoy’s Solutions, which put marketers in the driver’s seat to answer the question they’ve been about their marketing efforts forever: “Is my investment helping me sell more?”; Company News, which includes a series of best practice blogs and articles with invaluable tips about accurate marketing measurement; and Frequently Asked Questions.
Clarivoy’s Multi-Touch Attribution solutions use proprietary attribution algorithms to help marketers discover what’s really driving traffic and sales. Their solutions are uniquely focused on user-level attribution, allowing Clarivoy to identify the purchase paths of even anonymous shoppers across all channels, all devices – online and offline -- sorting and ranking the influence of each channel’s contribution – paid search, display ads, TV, email, third party websites, organic search, social, and brand website.
For more information, or to sign up for a demo, visit Clarivoy’s new site: http://www.clarivoy.com.
About Clarivoy:
Clarivoy is the auto industry’s most trusted source of truth for optimizing the performance of marketing campaigns. Their Multi-Touch Attribution solutions reveal more about their clients’ customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. The company’s proprietary TV Analytics solution was named the winner of the 2016 DrivingSales Innovation Cup Award for the Most Innovative Dealership Solution of 2016. Clarivoy’s proprietary technology grants marketers incomparable visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can stop guessing and start knowing what is working and what is not. http://www.clarivoy.com.
Sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
7272882159
email us here