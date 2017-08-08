Accident and Health Insurance Mexico 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Mexico Accident and Health Insurance Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020”.

Synopsis

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment, and a comparison of the Mexican insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1697727-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-mexico-key-trends-and-opportunities

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together Timetric’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment, including:

• The Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by insurance category

• Key trends, drivers and challenges for the personal accident and health insurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics

• Details of the competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in Mexico

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Mexican insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Mexico:

• It provides historical values for the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts.

• It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Mexico.

• It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Mexico, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mexican insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• The personal accident and health segment accounted for 14.6% of the overall insurance gross written premium in Mexico in 2015.

• Despite the presence of universal health insurance in the country, the private health insurance registered a review-period CAGR of 9.6%, and accounted for 90.9% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015.

• Aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing chronic non-communicable diseases and the rising awareness of the benefits of private health insurance supported the segment’s growth during the review period.

• Since the government resources are not sufficient to deal with rising non-communicable diseases, the amount of people seeking private health insurance cover is expected to rise over the forecast period.

• To increase their consumer base, insurers are expected to collaborate with banks to distribute products over the forecast period.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Segment Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium and penetration

4.2.2 Policies sold

4.2.3 Claims

4.2.4 Profitability

4.2.5 Assets and investments

5 OUTLOOK BY CATEGORY

5.1 Personal Accident Insurance

5.1.1 Premium

5.1.2 Policies

5.1.3 Claims

5.1.4 Profitability

5.2 Health Insurance

5.2.1 Premium

5.2.2 Policies

5.2.3 Claims

5.2.4 Profitability

6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Grupo Nacional Provincial, SAB – company overview

7.1.2 Axa Seguros, SA de CV – company overview

7.1.3 MetLife Mexico, SA – company overview

7.1.4 Seguros Monterrey New York Life, SA de CV – company overview

7.1.5 Seguros Inbursa SA, Grupo Financiero Inbursa – company overview

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1697727-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-mexico-key-trends-and-opportunities

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts