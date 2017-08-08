Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Biodefense Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Biodefense -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biodefense Industry

Description

Global Biodefense market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Global Biodefense market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Emergent Biosolutions 

Hytest 
GSK 
Sanofi 
PharmAthene 
Bavarian Nordic 
SIGA Technologies 
Arbutus Biopharma 
DynPort Vaccine 
Xoma Corporation 
Ichor Medical Systems 
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals 
Achaogen 
Elusys Therapeutics 
Dynavax Technologies 
Cleveland BioLabs 
Soligenix 
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biodefense in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Anthrax 
Smallpox 
Botulism 
Radiation/Nuclear 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Biodefense for each application, including 
Industry 
Chemical

Table of Contents

Global Biodefense Market Research Report 2017 
1 Biodefense Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodefense 
1.2 Biodefense Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Biodefense Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Biodefense Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Anthrax 
1.2.4 Smallpox 
1.2.5 Botulism 
1.2.6 Radiation/Nuclear 
1.3 Global Biodefense Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Biodefense Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Industry 
1.3.3 Chemical 
1.4 Global Biodefense Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Biodefense Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Biodefense (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Biodefense Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Biodefense Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

....

7 Global Biodefense Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Emergent Biosolutions 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Emergent Biosolutions Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Hytest 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Hytest Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 GSK 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 GSK Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Sanofi 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Sanofi Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 PharmAthene 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 PharmAthene Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Bavarian Nordic 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Bavarian Nordic Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 SIGA Technologies 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 SIGA Technologies Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Arbutus Biopharma 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Arbutus Biopharma Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 DynPort Vaccine 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 DynPort Vaccine Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Xoma Corporation 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Biodefense Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Xoma Corporation Biodefense Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 Ichor Medical Systems 
7.12 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals 
7.13 Achaogen 
7.14 Elusys Therapeutics 
7.15 Dynavax Technologies 
7.16 Cleveland BioLabs 
7.17 Soligenix 
7.18 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Continued...

