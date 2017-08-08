Expanse.Tech™ Project Reaches New Milestones

Borderless Corp, Inc. (EXP:EXP)

WASHINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEtherWallet, Ledger Hardware Wallet Poised To Support Expanse [EXP]

WASHINGTON, NC. – The Expanse.Tech™ Project today announced the integration of EXP with the most popular Ethereum, (ETH), wallet out there, MyEtherWallet. EXP is also in the process of integrating with the industry-leading hardware wallet, Ledger. These strategic moves provide the ability for EXP investors to have the peace of mind that comes with the ability to more safely store tokens while collecting and trading.

MyEtherWallet is an open source, client-side tool for generating Ethereum wallets and sending transactions. It gives you the ability to generate new wallets so you can store your Ether, and now EXP, yourself, not on an exchange. This process happens entirely on your computer, not on external servers.

“MyEtherWallet makes it easy for you to save your wallet information on your computer. It provides a place where you can easily access that information off the exchanges,” said Christopher Franko, Expanse.Tech co-founder. “Since it is not a ‘web wallet,’ you do not create an account or give your EXP to an online exchange or service to hold onto or store. The wallet is created on your computer and not anyone else’s servers. You maintain complete control of your tokens and EXP investments.”

Founded in 2015, Expanse is the first working alternative public Ethereum chain targeted at mass adoption and real-world use. Expanse is blockchain agnostic, using cutting-edge blockchain technology to build anything the community, team and partners can imagine. Go to MyEtherWallet.com to create your wallet for EXP information storage on our own computer.

Another recent significant development for Expanse is the integration with the industry-leading hardware wallet, Ledger. This allows you to safely store EXP and Expanse related products, including all future ICOs launched on Tokenlab™, offline in an easy-to-access hardware wallet. Expanse co-founder, Dan Conway, is working with the Ledger team on the integration of Expanse alongside the other quality blockchain projects supported by Ledger.

“The Ledger hardware wallet is by far the best choice for those collecting and trading alternative cryptocurrency projects,” said Expanse co-founder James Clayton. “Watch for an announcement for the launch date coming soon.”

About Expanse

Expanse Integrates with Ledger Hardware Wallet