AgenaTrader has been listed by FXCM
AgenaTrader – a multi asset, multi connectivity trading platform for traders and investors has been listed on the website of the global Forex broker FXCM.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 2, 2017, Vienna – AgenaTrader – a sophisticated multi asset, multi connectivity trading platform for traders and investors has been listed on the website of the global Forex broker FXCM. The partnership will combine AgenaTrader´s innovative trading platform with FXCM´s expertise in providing global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. The cooperation with the German branch already has been in existence since 2014. The listing on the international website can be accessed via: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/platforms/specialty-platforms/#AgenaTrader
“We are looking forward to continue development of our trustful business relationships with FXCM with the focus on the internationalisation of our provided services” – said Gilbert Kreuzthaler, CEO of AgenaTrader. Currently, AgenaTrader customers are taking advantage of the fully integrated Forex market access and fast execution within the software. They are making it easier to deploy effective trading technology solutions and deliver additional value to customers. To test the AgenaTrader features and FXCM connection, please check their website at https://agenatrader.com/broker/fxcm/, where all necessary guides and other information are available.
This partnership leverages the resources and capabilities of both – FXCM and AgenaTrader – as well as offering new prospective on trading foreign currencies, increasing the number of active customers and improving business development strategies.
About AgenaTrader
AgenaTrader is a highly professional multi-asset class and multi-broker/-data feed trading platform. The platform is number 1 in “semi-automated” trading. In its user friendliness as well as in its functionality, the software is designed in such a way that it serves as a powerful and simultaneously easy-to-handle tool for institutional and private traders equally.
For more information, contact:
Gilbert Kreuzthaler (CEO)
Email: office@agenatrader.com
Phone: +49 94214003997
Address: AgenaTrader, Include IT GmbH, Bergmillergasse 5, Vienna, 1140, Austria
Email: support@agenatrader.com
Web: www.agenatrader.com
Gilbert Kreuzthaler (CEO)
AgenaTrader / Include IT GmbH
+49 94214003997
email us here