Consumer Telematics Systems Market 2017 -Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis,Companies, Developments, Product Portfolios

Executive Summary

The word “telematics” broadly refers to a system through which a mechanical or electronic device communicates (collects, sends, or stores information) with other devices or with human users over a network. Over the years, the term has been specifically used to refer to on-board communication capabilities in automotive segment Telematics therefore is now defined as the wireless connectivity established between vehicles and other systems like machine to machine, machine to human or direct to cloud.

The basic business model for automotive segment is changing with the advent of mobile data connectivity. Smartphones have shown us the advantages of having a mobile data connection, and now the automobile industry is gradually awakening to the fact that providing the customer with internet connectivity-on the go, along with other safety and concierge services could well prove to be the key to survive in the market in the future.

Consumer telematics are end-user-targeted, vehicle-centric information and communication technologies (vehicle ICTs) and services. While safety and security are the cornerstones of consumer telematics offerings, the current global economic scenario may indicate a shift of focus onto technologies which provide the end-user with a system which ensures ease of driving along with ubiquitous net connectivity without compromising on safety and security. With the fuel prices on the rise, applications that contribute to cost savings, by increasing engine efficiency will become a necessity in the future. Focus has also shifted to infotainment-not only in high end cars but also in mass production, which experts belive is going to be a big market in the coming days.

Coming to the current market scenario for consumer telematics, it is estimated to be around the $ 42 Billion mark in 2014. Based on the growth rate seen in various related industries and the market share of the major players in this sector, we could forecast the market numbers for the year 2018.

The CAGR is estimated to be about 23%, for the time period of 2014-2020. Currently the market penetration is seen at 15%, i.e., of all the vehicle units produced globally about 12% have some kind of telematics system (embedded, integrated or tethered) installed in them. Going by the market trends this figure is likely to go up-to 50%, in the market by 2020.

The report also talks about the developments taking place in the market such as the formation of the GENIVI Infotainment platform formed by some of the major industries such as BMW, GM, Delphi, Intel to provide an open source platform to align requirements, deliver reference implementations, offer certification programs.

Currently some of the major players in this field include automotive bigwigs like BMW, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors and also tech giants such as Delphi, Robert-Bosch, Continental AG and also other major telematics suppliers like Omnitracs, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Fleetmatics GPS, Masternaut, MiX Telematics etc.

