Global Motorsports Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Executive Summary

Motorsports are competitive events held globally which uses highly optimized and customized motor vehicles for racing competition. There are different types of motor vehicles which are used in these competitions such as cars, bikes, go-karts, boats, trucks and snowmobiles and so on. The most popular of these involve cars and are generally called auto racing or automobile racing. Auto racing currently is promoted through different series such as Formula One, Indycar, GP2, Formula V6 Asia, Formula Nippon, Formula Three, F2, Formula Palmer Audi, Formula Atlantic and so on which are collectively categorized under Formula Racing and others.

The report ‘Motorsports Market’ is segmented by Revenue Channels consisting of Broadcasting, Ticketing, Merchandising, and Advertising/Sponsorship among others. These are further sub-segmented into various regions and numerous techniques to maximize the sales of the organizations. The report has also been analyzed based on the geographic regions such as Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and RoW which are further categorized to eminent countries to provide vivid knowledge about the motorsports market.

Motor racing sports is considered as one of the significant sports across the globe. The popularity of these racing competitions will drive the motorsports market. The broadcasting of this competition in television and increasing popularity in social networking sites helps the organization to gain the attention of viewers and maximize the revenues. Europe is the dominant regions for broadcasting the motorsports in television. Owing to the presence of management heads and the largest global viewership along with high end market for Formula Racing Championships; Europe accounted for the largest market share and is likely to grow in future. Furthermore, adoption of electric vehicle in the competitive events will expand the motorsports market.

Key players in the Motorsports market include:

Michelin Tyres Plc. (France),

MRF Limited (India),

Pirelli (Italy),

Red Bull GmbH (Austria),

Ferrari S.P.A (Italy),

Goodyear (U.S.),

McLaren Automotive Limited (U.K.),

Mercedes-Benz GmbH (Germany) and others.

