AppInstitute’s integrated app solution 'AppSmart' now listed on Zoho Marketplace

AppInstitute announces an exciting partnership with Zoho CRM and an extension listing in the Zoho Marketplace for their recently launched AppSmart product.

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSmart for Zoho CRM allows businesses to use Zoho CRM's features to connect instantaneously with customers through secure 1 to 1 chat and push notification messaging, via their own integrated app for iPhone and Android devices.

“Mobile is now the preferred device for consumers to browse the internet, transact and communicate, so it’s vital for businesses to adopt a mobile-first approach when it comes to prioritising the way they serve their customers," said Ian Naylor, AppInstitute CEO and founder.

"However, many small-to-medium size businesses simply cannot afford the luxury of spending £20K or more on an integrated app solution. AppInstitute’s AppSmart serves to removes the cost and technical barrier with a simple subscription-based service.”

2017 saw Zoho CRM grow to 30 million users across the globe, enabling businesses to manage and streamline their sales, marketing, customer support and inventory management functions in a single system. The flexibility of Zoho CRM means that businesses can integrate with over 100 services via Zoho Marketplace.

“I’m excited to be working with Zoho CRM to offer our mutual customers the ability to integrate with our AppSmart service. Zoho CRM is a widely used product, already offering businesses the flexibility to integrate with some amazing services, so it’s fantastic to be a part of their Marketplace, “ said Naylor.

"The entire world is adopting digital technologies, and, to thrive in this era, you should be present wherever your customers are," said Mani Vembu, COO of Zoho Corp. “Using the AppInstitute-Zoho CRM integration, businesses can now build and deploy mobile applications and track their customer information with ease."

AppInstitute gives small and medium enterprises the ability to create powerful, business-focused apps, without the need for any coding or technical skills. With AppInstitute’s DIY app builder platform, anyone can create, customise and publish an app from scratch in just a few minutes using a Facebook Page or customise a pre-designed template.

More than just an integration service, AppSmart offers businesses over 20 built-in features, including mCommerce (mobile commerce), food ordering, calendar booking and scheduling, custom forms, secure instant messaging, loyalty schemes, mobile coupons and more. AppSmart is a powerful marketing tool for any business that wants to provide customers with frictionless information exchange using nothing more than the smartphone.

“With AppSmart, any business using Zoho CRM can leverage the power of mobile and provide their customers with a simple, fast and secure way of connecting with their services, all with just a few taps on their phone," said Naylor. "By removing the friction of multiple touch points and convoluted online user journeys, businesses can offer a

streamlined, mobile-friendly experience. ”

About AppInstitute

Founded in 2011, AppInstitute is a 20 person, young, innovative, SaaS business based out of Nottingham. Currently boasting over 30,000 customers from all over the globe who use their Business Apps CMS Platform, AppInstitute is at the forefront of the smartphone app platform industry.

AppInstitute is at the forefront of the smartphone app platform industry with partners and customers including Santander, PayPal, John Lewis, L'oreal and Nissan.

AppInstitute allows businesses to create and manage their own native iOS and Android apps without any coding or technical skill while reducing the cost of entering the app market from tens of thousands to a low monthly subscription.

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business - a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud.

More than 30 million users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses - including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of Zoho partners worldwide.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately-held and consistently profitable company, with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Tokyo and Beijing. For more information, please visit zoho.com.

Learn more about AppSmart: https://appinstitute.com/appsmart

Zoho CRM Integration for AppInstitute: https://appinstitute.com/zoho-crm

Marketplace - https://marketplace.zoho.com/crm/appsmart-appinstitute

Press Resources available: https://appinstitute.com/press