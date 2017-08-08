2017 – 2030: Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Market Probable to reach $4 Billion with a Durable CAGR of 15%

"Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2017–2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" Shared by Orbis Research to its Database.

TEXAS, DALLAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2017–2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The “Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2017 through to 2030.

The forecasts are segmented for:

• 8 horizontal submarkets

• 5 application areas

• 36 use cases

• 6 regions

• 35 countries

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

List of Companies Mentioned:

1010data, Absolutdata, Accenture, ACR (American College of Radiology), Actian Corporation, Adaptive Insights, Advizor Solutions, AeroSpike, Aetna, AFS Technologies, Alation, Algorithmia, Alluxio, Alphabet, Alpine Data, Alteryx, Ambient Clinical Analytics, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Amino, Apixio, Arcadia Data, Arimo, ARM, ASF (Apache Software Foundation), ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), AstraZeneca, AtScale, Attivio, Attunity, Australian Digital Health Agency, Automated Insights, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Axiomatics, Ayasdi, Bangkok Hospital Group, Basho Technologies, etc,.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report. - The report covers the following topics:

1. Big Data ecosystem

2. Market drivers and barriers

3. Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

4. Big Data analytics and implementation models

5. Business case, application areas and use cases in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

6. 34 case studies of Big Data investments by healthcare providers, insurers, payers, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders

7. Future roadmap and value chain

8. Company profiles and strategies of over 240 Big Data vendors

9. Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, and healthcare and pharmaceutical industry stakeholders

10. Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

• Hardware, Software & Professional Services:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Professional Services

• Horizontal Submarkets:

1. Storage & Compute Infrastructure

2. Networking Infrastructure

3. Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

4. SQL

5. NoSQL

6. Analytic Platforms & Applications

7. Cloud Platforms

8. Professional Services

• Application Areas:

1. Pharmaceutical & Medical Products

2. Core Healthcare Operations

3. Healthcare Support, Awareness & Disease Prevention

4. Health Insurance & Payer Services

5. Marketing, Sales & Other Applications

• Use Cases:

1. Drug Discovery, Design & Development

2. Medical Product Design & Development

3. Clinical Development & Trials

4. Precision Medicine & Genomics

5. Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management

6. Post-Market Surveillance & Pharmacovigilance

7. Medical Product Fault Monitoring

8. Clinical Decision Support

9. Care Coordination & Delivery Management

10. CER (Comparative Effectiveness Research) & Observational Evidence

11. Personalized Healthcare & Targeted Treatments

..Continued

• Regional Markets:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Eastern Europe

3. Latin & Central America

4. Middle East & Africa

5. North America

6. Western Europe

• Country Markets:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA.

Key Questions Answered:

1. The report provides answers to the following key questions:

2. How big is the Big Data opportunity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

3. How is the market evolving by segment and region?

4. What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

5. What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

6. Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors and what are their strategies?

7. How much are healthcare providers, insurers, payers, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders investing in Big Data?

8. What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

9. Which countries, application areas and use cases will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry?

Key Findings:

1. The report has the following key findings:

2. In 2017, Big Data vendors will pocket nearly $4 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $5.8 Billion by the end of 2020.

3. Through the use of Big Data technologies, hospitals and other healthcare facilities have been able to achieve cost reductions of more than 10%, improvements in outcomes by as much as 20% for certain conditions, growth in revenue by 30%, and increase in patient access to services by more than 35%.

4. Big Data technologies are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the transition towards accountable and value-based care models, by enabling the continuous collection, consolidation and analysis of clinical and operational data from healthcare facilities and other available data sources.

5. Addressing privacy and security concerns is necessary in order to fully leverage the benefits of Big Data in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, it is essential for key stakeholders to make significant investments in data encryption and cybersecurity, in addition to adopting defensible de-identification techniques and implementing strict restrictions on data use.

Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from drug discovery and precision medicine to clinical decision support and population health management.

SNS Research estimates that Big Data investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2017 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for healthcare providers, insurers, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the next three years.

Major Points from TOC:

I. Introduction

II. An Overview of Big Data

III. Big Data Analytics

IV. Business Case & Applications in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry

V. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry Case Studies

VI. Future Roadmap & Value Chain

VII. Standardization & Regulatory Initiatives

VIII. Market Analysis & Forecasts

IX. Vendor Landscape

