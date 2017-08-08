Forest Land Management Market 2017 - Overview,Financials,SWOT Analysis,Developments,Product Portfolio,Forecast to 2022

Forest Land Management Market

Executive Summary

Forest Land Management comprises of activities regarding maintenance and management of forest land such as forest management plans, firewood and timber sales maintenance of appropriate records, wildlife management, reforestation and recreation services.

Global timber trade is undergoing several changes because of implementation of various laws, in U.S., Europe and Australia that aim to investigate the legality of forest products before their sale and trade. U.S banned illegally obtained timber from trading through its Lacey act 2008. Similar legislations have been passed by European Timber Regulation and Australia’s Illegal Logging Prohibition act. This makes certification a requirement for various timber management industries and the ones with certification can have an edge in a restricted market place.

The demand for wood is ever increasing with wide array of applications supported by latest technologies in bioenergy, biofuels and bio-materials. Technological advances have revolutionized the traditional markets such as wood chips for pulp and paper industry, sawlogs and lumber for housing and construction industry, and feature timbers for furniture, flooring and appearance-grade uses.

The growing population and rapid urbanization of developing regions in APAC such as China, India and others support demand for timber market. These are dynamic, high-growth markets which offer tremendous scope for Forest land Management Market. Market size and forecast are provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Global Forest Land Management Market and future opportunities are provided. The report identifies many such insights and M&A opportunities, besides providing a detailed analysis of the Forest Land Management market.

Americas, including the North, Central and South American regions possessed the largest forest cover in 2010, followed by Europe, including EU and Russia. Africa holds the third place in the world’s forest area, followed by the APAC region.

Table of Contents

Global Forest Land Management Market – Market Overview

Executive Summary

Global Forest Land Management Market – Market Landscape

Global Forest Land Management Market – Market Forces

Global Forest Land Management Market – Strategic Analysis

Forest Land Management Market- By Type of Industry

Forest Land Management Market- By Type of Property

Forest Land Management Market- By Services offered

Forest Land Management Market-Geographic Analysis

Market Entropy

Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11.1. American Forest Management

11.2. Forest Land Management Inc.

11.3. Milliken Forestry Company, Inc.

11.4. Forest Land Services Inc.

11.5. Dowdy’s Forest & Land Management

11.6. Steigerwaldt Land Services

11.7. Inland Forest Management, Inc.

11.8. Southern Company

11.9. Forsite Consultants Ltd.

11.10. Saratoga Land Management Corp.

11.11. Prentiss & Carlisle Co Inc

11.12. Rayonier, Inc.

11.13. Ecotrust Forest Management, Inc.

11.14. Upper Michigan Land Management & Wildlife Services, Inc.

11.15. Forest and Land Management Ltd.

11.16. DuPont Forestry Management

11.17. The Forestland Group, LLC

11.18. Texas A&M Forest Service

11.19. Muswellbroook Forest Nursery

