Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Medical simulation is the modern-day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. It is a generic term that refers to an artificial representation of a real-world process to achieve educational goals through experiential learning. It is derived from the aviation industry, which has utilized simulation-based learning practices to train pilots since the First World War. It allows the safe training of learners engaging in activities that would otherwise be too dangerous to practice.

Global medical simulation market is majorly driven by the growing need to curtail the healthcare costs which is primarily attributed to the shortage of healthcare professional, increased healthcare spending, increased administrative expenses, lifestyle choices, high end technologies, and growing incidences of chronic disorders and population in general. Growing preference to the minimal invasive surgeries and growing emphasize on the patient safety also has a positive impact on the growth of medical simulation market. Other than this, technological advancement and innovation in the recent times have covered the growth of medical simulation market. The high-end cost of medical simulators, unstable economies, limited availability of funds, and lack of humanitarian approach have negative impact on the growth of this market and could restrict it to some extent.

The research report on the medical simulation market provides comprehensive analysis of the global market with a country level analysis and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of this market. The report also provides analysis of major product, services and end users segments such as patient simulator, surgical simulator, endovascular simulator, ultrasound simulator, task trainers, simulation software, web based simulators, and simulation accessories.

The surgical simulator market is further sub-segmented laparoscopic surgical simulator, arthroscopic surgical simulator, cardiovascular surgical simulator, gynaecology surgical simulator. Similarly, the task trainer market is sub segmented as follows: basic life support trainers, respiratory & airway trainers, trauma care kits and trainers, paediatric& neonatal care trainers, obstetric trainers. The simulation training services market is categorized into educational services, hospital services, and other vendor-based services. The major end-users of the medical simulation products and services are analysed by categorizing into academic institutes, hospitals, military, emergency medical services, and voluntary organizations.

The global medical simulation market is segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. These regions are further analysed at a country level with a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America is the major market in the global medical simulation market and is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period, with the U.S. contributing a major share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, the Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for medical simulation products and services and are poised to register maximum growth over the next five-six years, as a result of their economic development, rising awareness of patient safety in these countries, huge patient base, and the growing focus of the global medical simulation players in these markets.

The key players in the global medical simulation market includes the Laerdal Medical, Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., CAE Healthcare, Inc, Limbs & Things, Ltd, Mentice Ab, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Surgical Science AB, Adam Rouilly, Altay Scientific, Epona, Cardionics, Yuan Technology Limited, KaVo Dental GmbH, IngMar Medical, MediShield B.V, Medical Simulation Corporation (MSC),3D Systems, Simendo, 3B Scientific, 3-DMED , Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd, Trucorp Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, services, end users, and countries?

What is the historical market for medical simulation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, opportunities, and trends in the global medical simulation market?

Who are the major players in the global medical simulation market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global medical simulation market?

What are the recent developments in the global medical simulation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global medical simulation market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

What are the local emerging players in the global medical simulation market and how do they compete with the global players?

