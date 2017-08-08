Sea Vu Play Invites You to Lunch, and to Party
Sea Vu play, a fun filled family friendly venue in Seminyak is now open for lunch, in addition to evenings and regular special events.SEMINYAK, BALI, INDONESIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Vu Play presents a nautically themed venue, that’s putting the fun back into Seminyak’s dining scene and backing it up with great parties. Sea Vu Play reflects the laid back, beach-side location of Petitenget and they have recently extended their opening hours to include a lunch service: Sea Vu Play is now open from 11.00am daily. The crew of Sea Vu Play want visitors to have fun, and in order for that to happen, they take their food, drink and music seriously.
As you enter you’ll notice the bar is actually a boat - there’s plenty of seating here as well as in the Rum Jungle – a grassy area where tall palm trees provide shade. VIP ‘Boat Shed’ booths provide great areas for families and groups of friends to hang out and dine together. Sea Vu Play’s friendly and attentive crew are always on hand to attend to your needs and keep your drinks topped up.
The food menu at Sea Vu Play is about home cooked, homely healthy and hearty meals. Good quality ingredients, cooked well to give you authentic dishes is the food philosophy here. Influences include Mediterranean food, such as the sharing Mezze Feast, pizzas and salads. With head chef Abi hailing from Morocco he knows these foods like the back of his hand. You’ll also find the menu packed full of seaside favourites such as fish and chips and grilled octopus. If that doesn’t tempt you, you’ll also find some Aussie pub classics including burgers and a delicious Chicken Parmigiana. A venue for all the family, the little ones are taken care of too when it comes to dining – be that lunch or dinner with the special kid’s menu. The full range can be seen on the Sea Vu Play website: https://www.seavuplaybali.com/
Sea Vu Play also offer a full drinks list – so no matter what your tipple of choice, you’re bound to find something to tempt your taste buds. The signature Salted Caramel Espresso Martini is a must try, and as you’d expect in a venue inspired by tales of pirates and the sea, there’s also a good range of rum infused drinks on offer! These include the Fog Horn, Pink Flamingo and Pineapple Coco Mojito. If that’s not for you, there’s a range of liquors and spirits, beers and wines, as well as a great choice of non-alcoholic drinks, including juices, coffees, mocktails and milkshakes – all perfect for keeping cool and hydrated on those hot tropical days.
Sea Vu Play host a series of regular and one off events. Call by every Friday night, for Crew Night. Stop by early for dinner, then explore the drinks menu as the crew are joined by the very best of the island’s DJs, guaranteeing a great night out for all. Regular Sunday Markets are another feature that’s proved to be a firm favourite at Sea Vu Play. With stalls selling goods from local and international brands, and DJs pumping out the beats, games for the kids and food and drink for all, singles, couples, groups of friends and families young or old, find a warm welcome.
If you want to combine quality food and drink with keeping up to date with all the latest sports action in an environment that’s truly family friendly, Sea Vu Play is the place to be. They have a full schedule of sports screenings, covering AFL, rugby, MMA, Formula 1, boxing and more. Large screens around the venue mean that you can be sure of a good view, and if you want to be guaranteed of perfect line of sight, book a VIP Boat Shed where you’ll have a TV for your private viewing.
At Sea Vu Play, the emphasis is on having a good time and letting the relaxed tropical vibes roll. Now open for lunches from 11.00am, no matter what time of day you visit, you can be sure of a warm welcome and great food and drinks. Find them at Jln. Petitenget No. 576, Seminyak, Bali.
