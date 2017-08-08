Global Polyol Sweeteners Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Polyol Sweeteners -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2017

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market is expected to reach USD 3,267.9 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The global polyol sweeteners market is mainly driven by the increasing use of sugar replacers in food industries, growing inclination towards healthy diet, functional food & low-calorie consumption, and increasing use of functional ingredients in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals. Further, growing health & wellness trend, health consciousness, changing lifestyle, and increasing prevalence of various diseases provide significant opportunities in this market.

Market Segmentation

The global polyol sweeteners market is mainly segmented by type (sorbitol, xylitol, erythritol, lactitol, mannitol, maltitol, isomalt, hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, and others), by form (Solid and liquid), by applications (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Sorbitol dominates the global polyol sweeteners market and the market for erythritol is expected to increase significantly in the next 5-10 years. With their versatile functional properties, the applications of polyol sweeteners have been increased significantly in cosmetics and personal care products.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the global polyol sweeteners market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share in the global polyol sweeteners market in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing functional food consumption, health consciousness, and changing diseases pattern. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing disposable income, growing urbanization, increasing diabetes & obesity prevalence, and rising demand for healthy & natural products.



Key players

The key players in the global polyol sweeteners market are Cargill Incorporated, Sweeteners Plus Inc., B Food Science Co. Ltd, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères Le Romain, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation, Tereos S.A, SPI Pharma, Inc., HYET Sweet B.V., Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co.Ltd., Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Sayaji Industries Limited, Dupont, Zuchem Inc., Zibo Shunda Biotech Co., Ltd, Hylen Co., Ltd., BENEO GmbH, and Foodchem International Corporation.



Scope of the Report:

Market by Product type:

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Erythritol

Lactitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Hydrogenated starch hydrolysate

Others

Market by Product Form:

Solid

Liquid

Market by Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

Market by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, form, application, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for polyol sweeteners across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends in the global polyol sweetenersmarket?

Who are the major players in the global polyol sweeteners market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global polyol sweeteners market?

What are the recent developments in the global polyol sweeteners market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global polyol sweeteners market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global polyol sweeteners market and how do they compete with the global players?

