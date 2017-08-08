Germany Telecommunications Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Germany Telecommunications Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Summary

"Germany: Country Intelligence Report", provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecom service revenue growth in Germany over 2017-2022 will be sustained by mobile data and fixed broadband overtaking the loss of revenue from the switching off of circuit-switched lines in the country. Fixed broadband is the largest revenue-contributing segment but is expected to be replaced by mobile data in 2022. Going forward, operators will focus on data-centric services and invest in LTE-A, 5G and FTTH deployments to boost broadband penetration in the country. Operators’ push for digital solutions such as M2M/IoT, and high-speed broadband network under the Gigabit society plan 2025 will create significant opportunities for vendors and investors in the coming years.

- The total telecom service revenue growth in Germany will remain low due to loss of revenue from circuit-switched but will be supported by growth in mobile data, VoIP and fixed broadband revenue.

- Mobile revenue will account for 48.3% of the total telecom revenue in 2022, with mobile data accounting for 61.1% of mobile revenue in 2022.

- 4G is currently the most adopted mobile technology . However, its share will decline during the forecast period as customers migrate to 5G assuming it is comercially available by 2020.

- The top two mobile operators, T-Mobile and Vodafone accounted for 61.2% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2017. We expect the competition to intensify further with the recent approved merger of United Internet's 1&1 with Drillisch.

- Operators will continue to invest in 4G network expansions, fiber deployments, 5G and advanced DSL technologies such as G.fast to improve connectivity and cater to the rising data demand.

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Germany’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Germany’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 40 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Germany’s telecommunications markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Germany.

