Global Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.89% and Forecast to 2021

Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations 2017

Executive Summary

The market deals with advanced automated machines and robotic units that carry out drilling of oil fields and connect drill pipes located under the surface, thereby assisting industrial workers in onshore and offshore operations. These advanced automated machines and robotic units are also called fully automated drilling rigs and robotic drilling systems. The global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations include offshore and onshore applications.

The analysts forecast the global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers installations, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Drillmec

• Ensign

• Nabors

• Schramm

Other prominent vendors

• Baker Hughes

• Robotic Drilling Systems

• DMC

• Kuwait Drilling Company

• Rockwell Automation

• Voith (Part of Triton)

Market driver

• Lower operational cost

Market challenge

• High implementation cost

Market trend

• Fully automated drilling rigs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global robots market in oil and gas offshore drilling operations

• Global robots market in oil and gas onshore drilling operations

PART 07: Market segmentation by solution

• Market overview

• Global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations by hardware

• Global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations by software

• Global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations by services

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Robots market in oil and gas drilling operations in EMEA

• Robots market in oil and gas drilling operations in Americas

• Robots market in oil and gas drilling operations in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

..…..Continued

