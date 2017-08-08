Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global GPS Navigator System Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

GPS Navigator System Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS Navigator System Market 2017

Wiseguyreports.Com adds "GPS Navigator System Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022" To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

The report is based on the market historical data from 2012 to 2016 and forecast the market trend from 2016 to 2022.

This report focuses on the U.S. market and presents volume and value of market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also changes in prices. As an in-depth report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinions in GPS Navigator System industry.

Global GPS Navigator System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The top manufacturers/key players including,
Motorola(United States) 
Hieha(United States) 
HIZPO(United States) 
Jensen(United States) 
Junsun(United States) 
Kkmoon(United States) 
Lovelitom(United States) 
Lowrance(United States) 
Magellan(United States) 
Matsutec(United States) 
MCWAUTO(United States) 
Mio(United States) 
CARELAND(China) 
GARMIN(China) 
ViVoDa(China) 
Bhcnav(Germany) 
Carrobot(Germany) 
DFCO(United Kingdom) 
Taiyostar(United Kingdom) 
Riverping(Japan) 
AIWALOT(Japan) 
ACCO(France) 
CASKA(France) 
U-ROUTE(United Kingdom) 
Furuno(United Kingdom) 
Boyo(Japan) 
Brunton(Japan) 
Carelove(China) 
Cobra(China) 
Docooler(China)

Key Regions

United States 
California 
Texas 
New York 
Others 
Canada 
Mexico 
Europe 
Germany 
British 
France 
Others 
China 
Japan 
India 
Others

Main types of products

GPS Navigator System Market, By Display Size 
Under 3 Inches 
3 to 3.9 Inches 
4 to 4.9 Inches 
5 to 6.9 Inches 
Over 7 Inches

GPS Navigator System Market, By Geographic Location 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Asia 
Global

GPS Navigator System Market, By Price 
Under $25 
$25 to $50 
$50 to $100 
$100 to $200 
$200 & Above

GPS Navigator System Market, By Map Type 
Street 
City Tour 
Topographical 
Nautical 
Others

GPS Navigator System Market, By Battery Life 
1 to 4 Hours 
5 to 9 Hours 
10 to 19 Hours 
20 to 29 Hours 
30 Hours & Up

Key Consumers (End User)

GPS Navigator System Market, by Consumer 
Outdoor Recreation 
Aviation 
Military

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter One Global GPS Navigator System Market Overview 
    1.1 Global GPS Navigator System Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022 
    1.2 GPS Navigator System, By Display Size 2012-2022 
      1.2.1 Global GPS Navigator System Sales Market Share By Display Size 2012-2022 
      1.2.2 Global GPS Navigator System Revenue Market Share By Display Size 2012-2022 
      1.2.3 Global GPS Navigator System Price By Display Size 2012-2022 
      1.2.4 Under 3 Inches 
      1.2.5 3 to 3.9 Inches 
      1.2.6 4 to 4.9 Inches 
      1.2.7 5 to 6.9 Inches 
      1.2.8 Over 7 Inches 
    1.3 GPS Navigator System, By Geographic Location 2012-2022 
      1.3.1 Global GPS Navigator System Sales Market Share By Geographic Location 2012-2022 
      1.3.2 Global GPS Navigator System Revenue Market Share By Geographic Location 2012-2022 
      1.3.3 Global GPS Navigator System Price By Geographic Location 2012-2022 
      1.3.4 North America 
      1.3.5 Europe 
      1.3.6 South America 
      1.3.7 Asia 
      1.3.8 Global 
    1.4 GPS Navigator System, By Price 2012-2022 
      1.4.1 Global GPS Navigator System Sales Market Share By Price 2012-2022 
      1.4.2 Global GPS Navigator System Revenue Market Share By Price 2012-2022 
      1.4.3 Global GPS Navigator System Price By Price 2012-2022 
      1.4.4 Under $25 
      1.4.5 $25 to $50 
      1.4.6 $50 to $100 
      1.4.7 $100 to $200 
      1.4.8 $200 & Above 
    1.5 GPS Navigator System, By Map Type 2012-2022 
      1.5.1 Global GPS Navigator System Sales Market Share By Map Type 2012-2022 
      1.5.2 Global GPS Navigator System Revenue Market Share By Map Type 2012-2022 
      1.5.3 Global GPS Navigator System Price By Map Type 2012-2022 
      1.5.4 Street 
      1.5.5 City Tour 
      1.5.6 Topographical 
      1.5.7 Nautical 
      1.5.8 Others 
    1.6 GPS Navigator System, By Battery Life 2012-2022 
      1.6.1 Global GPS Navigator System Sales Market Share By Battery Life 2012-2022 
      1.6.2 Global GPS Navigator System Revenue Market Share By Battery Life 2012-2022 
      1.6.3 Global GPS Navigator System Price By Battery Life 2012-2022 
      1.6.4 1 to 4 Hours 
      1.6.5 5 to 9 Hours 
      1.6.6 10 to 19 Hours 
      1.6.7 20 to 29 Hours 
      1.6.8 30 Hours & Up 

…..

Chapter Eight, Top Brands Profile 
    8.1 Motorola(United States) 
      8.1.1 Motorola(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.1.2 Motorola(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.1.3 Motorola(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.1.4 Motorola(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.2 Hieha(United States) 
      8.2.1 Hieha(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.2.2 Hieha(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.2.3 Hieha(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.2.4 Hieha(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.3 HIZPO(United States) 
      8.3.1 HIZPO(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.3.2 HIZPO(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.3.3 HIZPO(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.3.4 HIZPO(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.4 Jensen(United States) 
      8.4.1 Jensen(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.4.2 Jensen(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.4.3 Jensen(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.4.4 Jensen(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.5 Junsun(United States) 
      8.5.1 Junsun(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.5.2 Junsun(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.5.3 Junsun(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.5.4 Junsun(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.6 Kkmoon(United States) 
      8.6.1 Kkmoon(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.6.2 Kkmoon(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.6.3 Kkmoon(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.6.4 Kkmoon(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
    8.7 Lovelitom(United States) 
      8.7.1 Lovelitom(United States) Company Details and Competitors 
      8.7.2 Lovelitom(United States) Key GPS Navigator System Models and Performance 
      8.7.3 Lovelitom(United States) GPS Navigator System Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
      8.7.4 Lovelitom(United States) GPS Navigator System Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 

Continued….

