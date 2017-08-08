Global GPS Navigator System Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
GPS Navigator System Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS Navigator System Market 2017
Report Details:
The report is based on the market historical data from 2012 to 2016 and forecast the market trend from 2016 to 2022.
This report focuses on the U.S. market and presents volume and value of market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also changes in prices. As an in-depth report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinions in GPS Navigator System industry.
Global GPS Navigator System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;
The top manufacturers/key players including,
Motorola(United States)
Hieha(United States)
HIZPO(United States)
Jensen(United States)
Junsun(United States)
Kkmoon(United States)
Lovelitom(United States)
Lowrance(United States)
Magellan(United States)
Matsutec(United States)
MCWAUTO(United States)
Mio(United States)
CARELAND(China)
GARMIN(China)
ViVoDa(China)
Bhcnav(Germany)
Carrobot(Germany)
DFCO(United Kingdom)
Taiyostar(United Kingdom)
Riverping(Japan)
AIWALOT(Japan)
ACCO(France)
CASKA(France)
U-ROUTE(United Kingdom)
Furuno(United Kingdom)
Boyo(Japan)
Brunton(Japan)
Carelove(China)
Cobra(China)
Docooler(China)
Key Regions
United States
California
Texas
New York
Others
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
British
France
Others
China
Japan
India
Others
Main types of products
GPS Navigator System Market, By Display Size
Under 3 Inches
3 to 3.9 Inches
4 to 4.9 Inches
5 to 6.9 Inches
Over 7 Inches
GPS Navigator System Market, By Geographic Location
North America
Europe
South America
Asia
Global
GPS Navigator System Market, By Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
GPS Navigator System Market, By Map Type
Street
City Tour
Topographical
Nautical
Others
GPS Navigator System Market, By Battery Life
1 to 4 Hours
5 to 9 Hours
10 to 19 Hours
20 to 29 Hours
30 Hours & Up
Key Consumers (End User)
GPS Navigator System Market, by Consumer
Outdoor Recreation
Aviation
Military
