3D Concrete Printing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.17% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global 3D concrete printing market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Global 3D Concrete Printing Market
Description
3D concrete printing is an innovative technology that has proved to be highly effective in the field of construction. This technology can create an architecture that can adapt better to the environment. 3D concrete printing uses an extrusion technique to deposit materials to construct a building. This process requires data preparation like any other additive manufacturing process, material preparation, and cement-based mortar. The technology holds competencies in substantially reduced construction cost, reduction in error, timely execution, flexibility in design, and better environmental impact. 3D concrete printing is gathering large-scale attention across the world, and many companies are experimenting with the concrete mixes and printing technology to develop construction techniques.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D concrete printing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for construction from key regions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW
The Global 3D Concrete Printing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• LafargeHolcim,
• Sika,
• Skanska,
• Ying Chuang Construction Technology (Shanghai).
Other prominent vendors
• DUS
• Kier Group
• Foster + Partners
• Tree
• Balfour Beatty
• Carillion
Market driver
• Increased cost-effectiveness
Market challenge
• Lack of awareness
Market trend
• Advances in the market
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
