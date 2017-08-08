Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.89% and Forecast to 2021”.

Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017

Executive Summary

Baby car seats are used for ensuring the safety of babies while traveling. In Turkey, the rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster car seats are used according to the age and weight of the babies. The baby car seat market in Turkey is mainly driven by the regulations in the country that enforce the use of baby car seats. Baby car seats must be used in private cars, taxis, rental cars, and public buses. In Turkey, a safety seat is mandatory for children weighing less than 80 lbs.

The analysts forecast the baby car seat market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the baby car seat market in Turkey for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of new units of baby car seats to the customers in Turkey.



The report, Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Britax

• Chicco

• Koala

• Maxi-Cosi

• RECARO

Other prominent vendors

• Bébé Confort

• Brevi

• Coletto

• CONCORD

• Disney Baby

• Evenflo

• Kiddy

• Mountain Buggy

• phil&teds

• Stokke

Market driver

• High child population in Turkey

Market challenge

• Presence of a large number of regional players

Market trend

• Increased focus on improving the functionalities in baby car seats

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Country profile: Turkey

• Key economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Overview

• Rear-facing baby car seat market in Turkey

• Booster car seat market in Turkey

• Forward-facing baby car seat market in Turkey

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Market overview

• Brick and mortar stores

• Online retail

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing availability of baby car seats with designer prints and different color combinations

• Increased focus on improving the functionalities in baby car seats

• Availability of combination and convertible models of baby car seats

