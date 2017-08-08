Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.08% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market

Description

A CMTS is an equipment that is generally located at the headend or hub site of the cable company. It is used to provide high-speed data services such as cable internet or voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to cable subscribers. A CMTS can be divided into two different architectures, namely integrated CMTS (I-CMTS) or modular CMTS (M-CMTS). In an I-CMTS architecture, all components are housed in a single chassis. In an M-CMTS solution, the architecture is broken up into different components.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments, sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ARRIS International

• Cisco Systems

• Huawei Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Casa Systems

• Chongqing Jinghong

• Coaxial Networks

• Gainspeed

• Sumavision Technologies

• Vecima Networks

• WISI Communications

Market driver

• Growth of customers opting for cable network-based unified services

Market challenge

• Surge in public Wi-Fi hotspots

Market trend

• Video delivery over IP to broadband-enabled consumer devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global CMTS market by application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ARRIS International

• Cisco Systems

• Huawei Technologies

………..CONTINUED

