Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.08% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market
Description
A CMTS is an equipment that is generally located at the headend or hub site of the cable company. It is used to provide high-speed data services such as cable internet or voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to cable subscribers. A CMTS can be divided into two different architectures, namely integrated CMTS (I-CMTS) or modular CMTS (M-CMTS). In an I-CMTS architecture, all components are housed in a single chassis. In an M-CMTS solution, the architecture is broken up into different components.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments, sales, volume, and value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ARRIS International
• Cisco Systems
• Huawei Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Casa Systems
• Chongqing Jinghong
• Coaxial Networks
• Gainspeed
• Sumavision Technologies
• Vecima Networks
• WISI Communications
Market driver
• Growth of customers opting for cable network-based unified services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Surge in public Wi-Fi hotspots
Surge in public Wi-Fi hotspots
Market trend
• Video delivery over IP to broadband-enabled consumer devices
Video delivery over IP to broadband-enabled consumer devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global CMTS market by application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• ARRIS International
• Cisco Systems
• Huawei Technologies
………..CONTINUED
