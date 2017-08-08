Egypt Cards and Payments Industry Market 2017- By Marketing Strategies Used for Various Card Types in Egypt 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “The Cards and Payments Industry in Egypt: Emerging trends and opportunities”.

"The Cards and Payments Industry in Egypt: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2020" report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Egyptian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, payment cards, cash, and cheques during the review-period (2012-16e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2016-20f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including –

- Current and forecast values for each market in the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

- Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, cash, cheques, and payment cards. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

- E-commerce market analysis and payment methods.

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1685836-the-cards-and-payments-industry-in-egypt-emerging-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Scope

- To replenish depleting foreign reserves and reduce illegal foreign currency trading in the country, the central bank directed banks to adopt measures to regulate the international use of Egyptian pound-denominated debit cards in 2016. Every bank must enforce a cap on payment card transactions and cash withdrawal limits for international transactions. Following the announcement, Crédit Agricole Egypt banned the use of Egyptian pound-denominated debit cards abroad with effect from September 1, 2016. Likewise, CIB has reduced the limit on oversees spending on Egyptian pound-denominated debit cards. The maximum monthly purchase limit of its Classic, Titanium, and Platinum cards are $50 (EGP906.60), $150 (EGP2,719.90), and $300 (EGP5,439.70) respectively.

- Alternative payments are slowly gaining prominence in Egypt. Visa in association with QNB Alahli Bank launched its mobile payment solution mVisa in Egypt in May 2017. The service allows users to make in-store payments by scanning a QR code or entering the merchant’s identification number. Banque Misr launched its mobile wallet BM Wallet in February 2017, allowing customers to transfer funds to individuals in Egypt, withdraw cash, make utility bill payments, and conduct in-store purchases at participating merchants. Similarly, CIB introduced its Smart Wallet in January 2016, allowing customers to conduct purchases, make utility bill payments, and pay for ticketing and mobile recharges.

- To increase financial inclusion and promote electronic payments, the Central Bank of Egypt introduced new regulations on mobile payment services in November 2016. Banks must now employ agents in remote areas to provide banking services to unbanked and low-income individuals. Users can transfer funds from their mobile account to other accounts within the same bank. Additionally, micro-enterprises and small merchants can receive payments from customers on their mobile accounts. The service enables consumers to receive cross-border family remittances on their mobile accounts, and the money transferred can be disbursed by beneficiaries through agents.

Key points to buy

- Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Egyptian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

- Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Egypt.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. PAYMENT INSTRUMENTS

3. E-COMMERCE AND ALTERNATIVE PAYMENTS

4. REGULATIONS IN THE CARDS AND PAYMENTS INDUSTRY

5. ANALYSIS OF CARDS AND PAYMENTS INDUSTRY DRIVERS

6. PAYMENT CARDS

7. DEBIT CARDS

8. PAY-LATER CARDS

9. PREPAID CARDS

10. APPENDIX

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars