Sweden Power Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2030

Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "Sweden Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape".

Summary

This report elaborates Sweden's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Sweden power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Sweden on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Scope

- Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2016, forecast for the next 14 years to 2030.

- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

- Data on leading current and upcoming projects.

- Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.

- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.

- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 6

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Sweden, Power Sector Outlook 7

3 Introduction 10

4 Sweden, Power Market, Snapshot 12

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 12

4.2 Supply Security 14

4.3 Opportunities 15

4.4 Challenges 15

5 Sweden, Power Market, Market Analysis 16

5.1 Sweden, Power Market, Market Structure 16

5.2 Sweden, Power Market, Key Market Players 16

5.3 Sweden, Power Market, Financial Deals 17

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2004-March 2017 17

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2016 18

5.4 Sweden, Power Market, Demand Structure 19

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2016 21

6 Sweden, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 22

6.1 Sweden, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 22

6.2 National Renewable Energy Action Plan 22

6.3 Green Certificate Scheme 23

6.3.1 Quota Obligation 23

6.4 Subsidy for Photovoltaic Installations 25

6.5 Tax Regulation Mechanism I 25

6.6 Tax Regulation Mechanism II 25

6.7 Tax Regulation Mechanism III 26

6.8 Vehicle fleet independent of fossil fuel by 2030 26

6.9 Energy, Carbon and Sulfur Taxation 26

7 Sweden Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 28

7.1 Sweden, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030 28

…Continued

