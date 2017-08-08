Arcade Gaming Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global arcade gaming market to decline at a CAGR of (9.28%) during the period 2017-2021.

Global Arcade Gaming Market

Description

Arcade games are one of the primary sources of entertainment in the gaming industry. The popularity of electronic devices and PCs aided by the rise of the Internet have led to the commercialization of alternative form of gaming. Arcade games have different genres and offer different user experiences with evolving technology across a wide variety of platforms. Arcade games are predominantly played on TV screens and less on PC screens. The global arcade gaming market is rapidly advancing with changing consumer patterns. Latest innovations include physical simulation of video games or physical movement being recorded and projected in the game. Hence, the global arcade gaming market growth is not going to be stagnant.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arcade gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from consumer spending toward playing games.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Arcade Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CXC Simulations

• Eleetus

• NAMCO

• SEGA

Other prominent vendors

• D-BOX Technologies

• Vesaro

• Taito

• BRUNSWICK GROUP

• Gold Standard Games

• Rene Pierre

Market driver

• High scope for monetization

Market challenge

• High maintenance cost

Market trend

• 360-degree camera being accepted as next-generation technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global arcade gaming market segmentation by type

• Global arcade gaming market segmentation by video games

• Global arcade gaming market segmentation by mechanical games

• Global arcade gaming market segmentation by simulation games

PART 07: Market segmentation of mechanical arcade games

PART 08: Market segmentation by genre

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 10: Market segmentation by geography

PART 11: Key leading countries

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

