Telecom - Market Business Outlook, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Industry Player Strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Telecom Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report H1 2017”.
"Telecom Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report H1 2017", examines executives’ opinion on the business outlook and procurement activities over July 2017-December 2017. Organizations can know about key business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in capital expenditure, and organizations’ perspective on e-procurement. Additionally, it provides information categorized by region and company type.
Amid growing pricing pressure, cost containment, and rising competition within the telecom industry, companies are planning to increase their focus on business expansion in existing market, new product development, and improving operational efficiency. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase within the telecom industry with emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil offering prominent growth opportunities. Additionally, global telecom industry business executives from all company sizes expect a surge in capital expenditure on new product development over the next six months.
- Key business priorities: examines the telecom companies’ important priorities for July 2017-December 2017
- Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets that will offer the most growth over the next six months
- Change in M&A activity: analyzes telecom industry executives’ opinion on changes in merger and acquisition activity globally
- Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers
- Change in capital expenditure: tracks the expected change in capital expenditure both globally and regionally
- Change in procurement activities: evaluates how procurement activities will change in the telecom industry over the next six months
- Procurement budget outlook: projects procurement budget allocation along with changes in procurement expenditure over July 2017-December 2017
- Supplier prices outlook: determines the expected change in supplier prices over July 2017-December 2017
- E-procurement: identifies executives’ perspective towards e-procurement within the telecom industry
Scope
- Respondents consider expanding in current markets and improving operational efficiency as key priorities during July 2017-December 2017
- Survey analysis reveals that 28% of respondents from small companies expect no change in the current level of M&A activity during the next six months
- Capital expenditure on new product development and IT infrastructure development is expected to increase over the next six months
- Overall, 14% of executives anticipate their global procurement budget will range between US$1 million and US$500 million over the next six months
- In total, 24% of executives who operate in Europe indicate limited deployment of e-procurement within their organizations
Table of Content: Key Points
Definitions
Methodology and sample size
Respondent Profile
Section 1: Global Business Outlook in July 2017-December 2017
Strategic business priorities
Emerging markets with significant growth potential
Growth potential for developed markets
Mergers and acquisition
Leading business concerns
Capital expenditure projections
Section 2: Procurement Behaviors and Strategies
Potential changes in procurement resources and objectives
Procurement activity outlook in key areas
Global procurement budget projections
Planned change in procurement expenditure
Supplier prices outlook
Organizations’ viewpoints on Eprocurement
…Continued
