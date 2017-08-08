Telecom - Market Business Outlook, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Industry Player Strategies

.

Telecom Market Analysis 2017 (By Business Outlook, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Telecom Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report H1 2017”.

Summary

"Telecom Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report H1 2017", examines executives’ opinion on the business outlook and procurement activities over July 2017-December 2017. Organizations can know about key business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in capital expenditure, and organizations’ perspective on e-procurement. Additionally, it provides information categorized by region and company type.

Amid growing pricing pressure, cost containment, and rising competition within the telecom industry, companies are planning to increase their focus on business expansion in existing market, new product development, and improving operational efficiency. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase within the telecom industry with emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil offering prominent growth opportunities. Additionally, global telecom industry business executives from all company sizes expect a surge in capital expenditure on new product development over the next six months.

What else does this report offer?

- Key business priorities: examines the telecom companies’ important priorities for July 2017-December 2017

- Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets that will offer the most growth over the next six months

- Change in M&A activity: analyzes telecom industry executives’ opinion on changes in merger and acquisition activity globally

- Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers

- Change in capital expenditure: tracks the expected change in capital expenditure both globally and regionally

- Change in procurement activities: evaluates how procurement activities will change in the telecom industry over the next six months

- Procurement budget outlook: projects procurement budget allocation along with changes in procurement expenditure over July 2017-December 2017

- Supplier prices outlook: determines the expected change in supplier prices over July 2017-December 2017

- E-procurement: identifies executives’ perspective towards e-procurement within the telecom industry

Scope

- Respondents consider expanding in current markets and improving operational efficiency as key priorities during July 2017-December 2017

- Survey analysis reveals that 28% of respondents from small companies expect no change in the current level of M&A activity during the next six months

- Capital expenditure on new product development and IT infrastructure development is expected to increase over the next six months

- Overall, 14% of executives anticipate their global procurement budget will range between US$1 million and US$500 million over the next six months

- In total, 24% of executives who operate in Europe indicate limited deployment of e-procurement within their organizations

Reasons to buy

- Highlights key business priorities thus helping telecom companies to realign business strategy

- Develop or adjust business expansion plans by using significant growth offering emerging and developed markets

- Make changes in procurement budget allocations through procurement budget projections anticipated by executives for July 2017-December 2017

- Implement effective price management by viewing supplier price variations highlighted for the next six months.

Table of Content: Key Points

Definitions

Methodology and sample size

Respondent Profile

Section 1: Global Business Outlook in July 2017-December 2017

Strategic business priorities

Emerging markets with significant growth potential

Growth potential for developed markets

Mergers and acquisition

Leading business concerns

Capital expenditure projections

Section 2: Procurement Behaviors and Strategies

Potential changes in procurement resources and objectives

Procurement activity outlook in key areas

Global procurement budget projections

Planned change in procurement expenditure

Supplier prices outlook

Organizations’ viewpoints on Eprocurement

…Continued

