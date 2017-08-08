Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Global Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.26% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market 2017

Executive Summary

Servers are computer programs or computing devices that are integrated with client-server architecture. Enterprises use servers for sharing of data and network resources through a client-service model. Physical server is mentioned as nonvirtualized servers in the report.

Nonvirtualized servers manage data and workloads across the organizations. Virtualized servers reduce the total cost of ownership, enhance agility, and provide seamless storage and sharing of data.

The analysts forecast the global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipment of virtualized and nonvirtualized servers and the revenue generated are considered.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651696-global-virtualized-and-nonvirtualized-physical-servers-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• HPE

• IBM

• Lenovo

• VMWare

Other prominent vendors

• StackVelocity

• Citrix Systems

• Fujitsu

• Huawei Technologies

• Inspur Technologies

• MiTAC Holdings

• NEC

• Nutanix

• Oracle

• Quanta Computer

• Sugon Information Industry

• Super Micro Computer

• Wiwynn

Market driver

• Increase in number of business operations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Server management issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased adoption of BYOD policy

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651696-global-virtualized-and-nonvirtualized-physical-servers-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 04: Market landscape

• Market overview

PART 05: Market segmentation by product type

• Global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical server market by product

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers market by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 09: Market trends

• Increased adoption of BYOD policy

• Growing popularity of OpenStack technology

• Emergence of software-defined technologies

• Advent of white-box servers (ODM servers)

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1651696