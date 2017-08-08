Application Development and Integration 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.14% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Application Development and Integration Market

Description

Globally enterprises have been adopting application management solution and services to streamline their routine business processes. Application integration solutions is an important component which facilitates enterprises to exchange data and information through networking systems. CIOs are now spending on IT infrastructure solutions that are agile, flexible and cost-effective.

Application developers are embracing next-generation technologies such as DevOps and Agile software development. The DevOps technology has gained popularity in a short span of time as it enhances the speed of the application development process. The enterprise application development process is usually dynamic in nature as compared to consumer mobile application development process because of differences in end-user requirements.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the IT support services for application development and integration.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1690581-global-application-development-and-integration-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FUJITSU

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Red Hat

Other prominent vendors

• Accenture

• Atos

• BT Global Services

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• Dell Boomi

• HPE

• Infor

• Infosys

• InterSystems

• Kony

• Mindteck

• MuleSoft

• NEC

• SAP

• Scribe Software

• Serco

• Software AG

• TCS

• TIBCO Software

• Wipro

• Xoriant

Market driver

• Cost reduction and operational efficiency

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Interoperability issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1690581-global-application-development-and-integration-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global application development and integration market by product

• Application development

• Application integration

PART 07: Market segmentation by IT deployment model

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor profiles

• FUJITSU

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Red Hat

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1690581



About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.