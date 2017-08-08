Application Development and Integration 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.14% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Application Development and Integration Market
Description
Globally enterprises have been adopting application management solution and services to streamline their routine business processes. Application integration solutions is an important component which facilitates enterprises to exchange data and information through networking systems. CIOs are now spending on IT infrastructure solutions that are agile, flexible and cost-effective.
Application developers are embracing next-generation technologies such as DevOps and Agile software development. The DevOps technology has gained popularity in a short span of time as it enhances the speed of the application development process. The enterprise application development process is usually dynamic in nature as compared to consumer mobile application development process because of differences in end-user requirements.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the IT support services for application development and integration.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• FUJITSU
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• Red Hat
Other prominent vendors
• Accenture
• Atos
• BT Global Services
• Capgemini
• Cognizant
• Dell Boomi
• HPE
• Infor
• Infosys
• InterSystems
• Kony
• Mindteck
• MuleSoft
• NEC
• SAP
• Scribe Software
• Serco
• Software AG
• TCS
• TIBCO Software
• Wipro
• Xoriant
Market driver
• Cost reduction and operational efficiency
Market challenge
• Interoperability issues
Market trend
• Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global application development and integration market by product
• Application development
• Application integration
PART 07: Market segmentation by IT deployment model
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor profiles
• FUJITSU
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• Red Hat
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
