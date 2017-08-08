UK RESIDENTS INSIGHTS AND OUTBOUND TOURISM SECTOR 2017

UK residents 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Source Market Insights: United Kingdom”.

Summary

UK residents spent £3 billion on their visits abroad in March 2017, a 13% increase when compared with March 2016. In the three months to March 2017, UK residents made 1% more holiday visits abroad than the same period a year previously.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/529456-source-market-insights-united-kingdom

New international LCC routes will expand in the US in 2017, particularly to smaller second tier airports such as Providence, Rhode Island and Bradley International, Connecticut. Such expansion will predominantly bolster travel to European countries such as France, Britain, and Ireland, who all rely on US tourists as a significant source market.

Scope

- With over 66 million outbound trips made in 2016, the UK continues to see high levels of outbound tourism with 4% growth on the previous year for outbound travel. While business travel continues to account for the main purpose of travel with over 50% taken up by this, there has been increasing signs of the VFR market making inroads.

Reasons to buy

Detailed market analysis, information, and insights, including -

- Historic and forecast tourist volumes and values covering UK's outbound tourism sector

- Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns for various categories in the travel and tourism sector, such as purpose of spending and top source markets

- Detailed analysis of the market trends in the UK outbound tourism sector.

Table of Content: Key Points

Snapshot

Outbound Trips By Purpose

Outbound Spending

Mode of Transport

Main Destination Markets

Outbound Tourist Expenditure

Average Outbound Expenditure Per Trip

Destination Focus; France

Destination Focus; Ireland

Destination Focus; United States

Visa Policies

Market Data

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/529456-source-market-insights-united-kingdom

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts