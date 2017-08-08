Rehlat – Middle East’s Online Travel Website that is Making Waves with Its Localized Approach

DUBAI, UAE, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A peek into e-commerce sector of Middle East will tell you that it’s hot and happening. The sector is rapidly evolving and has grown tremendously in last decade – states McKinsey & Company’s report(http://www.mckinsey.com/global-themes/middle-east-and-africa/digital-middle-east-transforming-the-region-into-a-leading-digital-economy). The Middle East is on the verge of a major e-commerce boom, underpinned by the acquisition of Souq.com by Amazon.

Owing to the growing demand, the sector is witnessing massive changes in terms of funding, human resources, technological advancements, etc. and the recent announcements vouch for this. For eg: Careem(https://www.careem.com/dubai/node), the only unicorn from the Middle East has announced $500K investment in public transportation startup Swvl (reports Wamda https://www.wamda.com/2017/07/careem-announces-500k-investment-public-transportation-startup-swvl) while the soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform, Noon has appointed Faraz Khalid, the former co-founder and managing director of fashion online retailer Namshi (https://www.namshi.com/). So, what’s behind this phase shift in Middle East’s e-commerce market? It’s nothing but the young, dynamic population who are not afraid to try new things with access to the best in everything and also one of the highest global per capita internet penetration levels.

Online travel market is the second best performer after the online fashion sector in the Middle East. Global Futures and Foresight & Arabian Travel Market projects a bright future ahead for online travel sector and focuses on the region’s user interest towards local players. The Middle East has seen a splurge in online travel websites, but very few have succeeded in making their mark. The few that have accomplished what they had set for have kept true to their mission and vision and retained their local approach in the services and customer support, & Rehlat is one of them

Rehlat which means “Travel” in Arabic started its operations in 2015 from Kuwait and has expanded to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in a short span of time. Today Rehlat has become one of the leading online travel company in Middle East. What they have really focused well is on the product execution, the product is localized with multiple localized payment systems and the whole website is responsive catering to the growing mass of mobile users. Seeing the incremental trend in searches from mobile device, Rehlat has launched its app on both playstore and iOS which has seen immense traction without any paid marketing done for downloads.

What entices users to Rehlat is their simple product, user experience, post sales service and deals, which has increased the repeat usage of the website multifold from the time it was launched. If this approach is continued by Team Rehlat, this company is for sure leader in the making in Middle East online travel space.

Rehlat Advantage

English & Arabic Content - Every web page of Rehlat has both English & Arabic content, and you can change from English to Arabic or vice versa in just a click.

Not Only Content, But They Also Talk in Arabic, Hindi, & English Too - Yes, Rehlat has a team of customer delight experts who communicate in three languages, English, Hindi, & Arabic, ensuring that your query, inquiry, concern is answered promptly and properly.

Pay in Your Currency - Paying in a foreign currency and then seeing the foreign currency exchange charges levied is a nightmare for many. Rehlat is trying to solve that by giving its users options to pay in all local GCC currency [Kuwaiti Dinar, Emirati Dirham, Qatari Rial, Omani Rial, Bahrain Dinar, Saudi Riyal and Egyptian Pounds]. There are local payment systems too available on our platform; like (CashU & Knet).

Deals & Offers from Local Airlines - The deals are updated regularly, and most of the offers are from regional and local airlines like Emirates, flynas, flydubai, Egypt Air, etc.

Available on Desktop & Mobile - There’s the Rehlat App too which you can download for free in Apple iOS and Android Playstore.

With over 1000+ airlines travelling to 100,000+ destinations and 1 lakh+ hotels (https://www.rehlat.ae/en/cheap-hotels/) covered, we are sure you can find what’s best and also suits your budget. Log into Rehlat and feel the local touch from the time you log into their website till the end of the trip.

Happy Travelling!