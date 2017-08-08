Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Mining Truck 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.90% and Forecast to 2021”.

Mining Truck Market 2017

Executive Summary

Mining trucks are defined as specialized trucks used for carrying and hauling mining materials such as minerals, metals, and coal. The global truck mining market is segmented into light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles. When the gross weight of the vehicle is more than 33,069 lbs., it is termed as a heavy-duty vehicle. Mining trucks are heavy-duty machines, which are used to haul minerals and other mining materials from one place to another.

The analysts forecast the global mining truck market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mining truck market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers only new demand to be generated in the coming years.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Mining Truck Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Caterpillar

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Komatsu

• Liebherr

• Terex Trucks

Other prominent vendors

• Ashok Leyland

• Asia Motors

• Atlas Copco

• BELAZ

• BEML

• BharatBenz

• CNH Industrial

• Deere & Company

• KRESS CORPORATION

• Mack Trucks

• MAN Truck & Bus

• PACCAR Australia Pty

• Sandvik

• SANY GROUP

• Scania

• Tata Motors

• TATRA TRUCKS

Market driver

• Smart mining equipment demand

Market challenge

• Over-dependence on China

Market trend

• Rise in rental equipment

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global mining truck market by product

• 90-150-ton mining truck

• 154-255-ton mining trucks

• 290-363-ton mining trucks

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global mining truck market by geography

• Mining truck market in APAC

• Mining truck market in Americas

• Mining truck market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Autonomous haulage systems

• Increase in safety features

• Rise in rental equipment

..…..Continued

