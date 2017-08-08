Coconut Water 2017 Europe Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 25.03% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the coconut water market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 25.03% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Europe Coconut Water Market

Description

Coconut water is the clear liquid extracted from coconuts. It is technically a fruit juice and is a popular drink among consumers in tropical countries. Packaged coconut water is prepared by extracting it from coconuts. It is then processed, and packaged in cans, bottles, and other packaging types. The growth of the packaged coconut water market in Brazil suggests that major opportunities exist in other tropical countries (like Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Ecuador), even though fresh coconut water is highly preferred. However, as the trend of packaged food and beverages is gradually gaining prominence in these countries, it is expected that consumers will eventually switch to packaged healthy beverages owing to factors like portability, convenience, and hygiene, especially for consumption in schools and offices.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the coconut water market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1690575-coconut-water-market-in-europe-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Coconut Water Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CHi

• Coca-Cola

• GraceKennedy

• green coco europe

• PepsiCo

• Vaivai

• Vita Coco

Other prominent vendors

• Cocofina - The Coconut Experts

• COCOWELL

• Dharma By Kova Kft.

• Freedom Brands (GO COCO)

• Genuine Coconut

• Goya Foods

• Happy Coco

• INVO Coconut Water

• Kulau

• MightyBee

• Pearl Royal

• RiRi Coconut Water

• Rubicon Exotic

• Stur

• TIANA Fair Trade Organics

• TROPICAL SUN

• UFC Coconut Water

Market driver

• Nutritional benefits of coconut water

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Product consistency and reliability issue in supply chain

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing trend for organic coconut water

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1690575-coconut-water-market-in-europe-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global coconut water market

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Flavored coconut water market in Europe

• Plain coconut water market in Europe

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Specialty stores

• Others

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Coconut water market in the UK

• Coconut water market in Germany

• Coconut water market in France

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing trend for organic coconut water

• New packaging trends

• New product launches

• Growing trend of brand certification among players

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive assessment

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• CHi

• Coca-Cola

• GraceKennedy

• green coco europe

• PepsiCo

• Vita Coco

• Vaivai

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1690575

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.