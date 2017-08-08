Cards and Payments in Malaysia Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Cards and Payments in Malaysia Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 8thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “The Cards and Payments Industry in Malaysia: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2020”.

Summary

"The Cards and Payments Industry in Malaysia: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2020", report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Malaysian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, payment cards, cash, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2012-16e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2016-20f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Malaysian cards and payments industry, including -

- Current and forecast values for each market in the Malaysian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

- Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, cash, cheques, direct debit, and payment cards. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

- E-commerce market analysis and payment methods.

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope

- Malaysia’s payment card market has recorded strong uptake in contactless technology, with all major banks including Maybank, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), CIMB Bank, Public Bank, and Hong Leong Bank now offering contactless cards. The number of contactless POS terminals stood at 33,721 in 2016, increasing almost sevenfold from 4,839 terminals in 2015. To further encourage contactless payments, banks are launching innovative products. Maybank collaborated with Visa in January 2016 to launch an NFC wristband, Maybank Visa Payband, to enable its customers to make payments with a wave of the wrist.

- A growing preference for secure electronic payments, growth in the young population, and deeper smartphone penetration saw banks, payment service providers, and telecom companies launching new payment solutions to gain market share. Samsung Electronics, CIMB Bank, and Maybank all launched mobile wallets between 2016 and 2017.

- BNM launched the Malaysian Chip Card Specification initiative in 2014 as part of a shift towards EMV standards. According to BNM, complete migration to EMV standards with contactless functionality is expected to be completed by January 1, 2018. As a result, from 2015 banks gradually started to replace domestic debit cards with EMV-compliant cards with contactless functionality.

Reasons to buy

- Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Malaysian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

- Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Malaysia.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Malaysian cards and payments industry.

