Smart Bridges Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA , August 8, 2017 -- Global Smart Bridges Market

Smart bridges are technologically advanced bridges that alert the respectable maintenance department for any uncertainties prior to their occurrence, by providing more efficient and real-time monitoring and inspection. Globally, development of efficient and advanced technology, rising incidences of bridge collapsing, flourishing construction industry, increasing government initiatives around the globe, and advantages of smart bridges are the prime growth drivers of the smart bridges market. In addition, an increase in adoption of smart bridges for application in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for the smart bridges market. However, higher cost of research and development, availability of substitute methods such as visual inspection, dye penetrant testing, magnetic particle testing, and ultrasonic techniques, and higher cost of smart bridges as compared to conventional bridges are the key restraints for the smart bridges market.

This report identifies all the major companies operating in the smart bridges market. Some of the major companies’ profiles in detail are as follows:

IBM

Cisco

Kapsch TrafficCom

Huawei

Siemens AG

Geographically, North America dominated the smart bridges market, followed by Europe, because of availability of advanced technologies and skilled labour. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing government initiatives, higher number of bridges with structural damage, and growing urbanization, and rise in construction of new bridges in developing nations such as China, and India in this region. Among all the sensors, accelerometers sensors has the highest market share in the smart bridges market due to a spur in construction of smart bridges.

This report identifies the smart bridges market size for the years 2014-2016, and forecast of the same till the year 2022. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to the smart bridges market.

This report segments the smart bridges market on the basis of sensor, technology and regional market as follows:

Smart Bridges Market, By Sensor: Accelerometers, Anemometers, Temperature Sensors, Strain Gauges, Weigh-in-Motion Devices, Photonic Sensors, and Others

The report has focused study on smart bridges market by basis of technology such as: Transportation and Communication System, Traffic Management System, and Others

This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Smart Bridges Market Overview

Smart Bridges Executive Summary

3. Smart Bridges Marketlandscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Comparative Analysis

3.2.1 Product Benchmarking

3.2.2 End-User Profiling

3.2.3 Patent Analysis

3.2.4 Top 5 Financials Analysis

4. Smart Bridges Marketforces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints

4.3 Market Challenges

4.4 Attractiveness of The Smart Bridges Market

4.4.1 Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Power of Customers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutions

4.4.5 Degree of Competitions

5. Smart Bridges Market- Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Opportunities Analysis

5.4 Product/Market Lifecycles Analysis

5.5 Suppliers and Distributors

6. Smart Bridges Market–By Semsor

6.1 Accelerometers

6.2 Anemometers

6.3 Temperature Sensors

6.4 Strain Gauges

6.5 Weigh-In-Motion Devices

6.6 Photonic Sensors

6.7 Others

7. Smart Bridges Market–By Technology

7.1 Transportation and Communication System

7.2 Traffic Management System

7.3 Others

8. Smart Bridges Market-By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Americas

8.2.1 North America

8.2.2 Brazi

8.2.3 Argentinal

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Asia-Pacific (Apac)

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Rest of The World (Row)

9. Market Entropy

9.1 New Product Launches

9.2 M&As, Collaborations, Jvs and Partnerships

Continued………

