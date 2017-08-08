Nanotechnology Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Nanotechnology Market

Nanotechnology Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

Nanotechnology is referred to as visualization, manipulation and modeling of atoms, molecules and macro molecular structure to create unique desired structures with enhanced properties and functionalities. Nanotechnology is one of the essential segment of advanced materials and chemicals industry due to the large R&D funding from a large number of federal agencies. The Nanotechnology market though well established, it is one of the fastest growing markets in the chemicals and materials. The market has evolved significantly over a period of time primarily due to incessant development and integration of technologies.

Nanofibers market has an untapped potential for future growth owing to its superior capabilities such as high strength, optical and electrical quality and uniformity of layers. Manufacturers of nanofibers are constantly investing huge amounts in evolving new production techniques to improve the capabilities. Nano enabled packaging for food and pharmaceuticals industry has been growing at a double digit CAGR in the past five years and is witnessed to continue growing at robust rate. Nanocomposites are anticipated dominate the global nanotechnology market by type and are estimated to control around 60% of the total nanotechnology market revenue by type in 2021. However, nanoclays and nanomagnetics are estimated to attain the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Key Players profiled in this report include like:

Nanosys, Inc.

Showa Denko K.k.

C NanoTechnologyLtd.

QD Vision, Inc.

Arkema

The report explains that global nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of types, application and geography. Based on types, nanotechnology is classified into:

Nanocomposites

Nanoparticles

Nanotubes

Nanoclays

Nanofibers

Nanoceramics

Nanomagnetics

Nanotechnology finds their applications into a variety of end used industries which include:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Textile

Military

Healthcare

Food

Automobiles

Telecom & IT

Aerospace

Each of these segments is further broken down to give an in-depth analysis of the market. The nanotechnology market report analyses the nanotechnology in various applications and covers the market demand with respect to regions.

The nanotechnology market is driven by the ever increasing application base of and increasing emphasis on renewable and sustainable energy sector with the use of low cost materials. Moreover, initiatives of government for nano R&D and investments of technological giants propel the commercialization of next generation nanomaterials. The nanotechnology market is driven by increased demand from the end-use industries such as electronics, textile, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, aerospace, food and many others. Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective healthcare treatment and diagnostics propels the adoption of nanomaterials in drug delivery and medical devices sector. This is yet another reason which will drive the growth of nanotechnology in the near future.

As far as the geographical region are concerned, Asia-Pacific, due to its expanding economy and rapidly growing industrial and commercial activities is estimated to experience the highest growth in the nanotechnology market between 2016 and 2021.

The report analyses the nanotechnology market demand with respect to various regions. Competitive landscape for top five nanotechnology market is highlighted and market players are profiled and are analysed on disparate aspects like company overview, financial overview, product portfolio and recent developments.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Nanotechnology – Market Overview

Executive Summary

3. Global Nanotechnology – Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End user profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis

4. Global Nanotechnology – Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Global Nanotechnology Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

5. Global Nanotechnology Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors

6. Global Nanotechnology Market – By Type

6.3. Nanocomposites

6.3.1. Nanoparticles

6.3.2. Nanotubes

6.3.3. Nanoclays

6.4. Nanofibers

6.5. Nanoceramic Products

6.6. Nanomagnetics

6.7. Others

7. Global Nanotechnology Market – By Applications

7.1. Medicine and Healthcare Diagnosis

7.1.1. Imaging

7.1.2. Therapy

7.1.3. Regenerative Medicine

7.2. Environment

7.2.1. Remediation and mitigation

7.2.2. Pollution Prevention

7.2.3. Environment Sensing

7.2.4. Food Packaging and Monitoring

7.3. Energy

7.3.1. Solar Energy

7.3.2. Hydrogen Society

7.3.3. Thermoelectricity

7.3.4. Rechargeable Batteries

7.3.5. Energy Savings

7.4. Information and Communication Technologies

7.4.1. Integrated Circuits

7.4.2. Data Storage

7.4.3. Displays

7.4.4. Photonics

7.4.5. Wireless Sensing and communication

7.4.6. Information Storage Devices

7.5. Nano-EHS

7.5.1. Instrumentation for nanoparticle characterization

7.5.2. Nano toxicity

7.5.3. Transport Phenomena

7.5.4. Nano-bio Interface

8. Global Nanotechnology Market – By End-User Industries

8.1. Electronics and Semiconductor

8.2. Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Biotechnology

8.4. Textile

8.5. Military

8.6. Healthcare

8.7. Food

8.8. Automobile

8.9. Telecom and Information Technology

8.10. Aerospace

8.11. Others

9. Global Nanotechnology Market – By Geography

9.1. Americas

9.1.1. USA

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Brazil

9.1.4. Others

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. UK

9.2.2. Germany

9.2.3. France

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. Others

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. Japan

9.3.3. Korea

9.3.4. Australia

9.3.5. Others

9.4. ROW

10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships

Continued……….

