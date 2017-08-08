Hu’u Villas; The Perfect Choice for Your Stay in Bali
Hu'u Villas offer stylish, luxurious and contemporary accommodation for travellers heading to Seminyak, Bali.DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bali continues to draw tourists from around the globe – a tropical island with everything you could dream of for an ideal holiday. Bali offers almost unimaginable options when it comes to holiday accommodation and Hu’u Villas present to you a variety of one, two and three-bedroom villas in the desirable location of downtown Petitenget, in the heart of the up-market beach town of Seminyak. Offering contemporary style, influenced by both Hu’u’s tropical location and loft style apartments, you’ll find luxuriously stylish accommodation with every amenity at your finger tips.
Hu’u Villas one bedroom lofts are perfect for couples looking for a romantic retreat, or individuals who may be travelling for work or leisure. Entering the property, you’ll see the well equipped kitchenette and dining area, which leads in to the lounge, stylishly fitted with a comfortable sofa, and TV with international satellite channels. Large floor to ceiling windows and glass doors connect the inside areas seamlessly with the outdoors. Outside, a private pool and sun deck with tropical garden awaits. The bedroom is found on a mezzanine level and indoor areas are fully air conditioned.
The two bedroom villas offer all the benefits of the one-bedroom villa, but of course with an extra bedroom. Both of the bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms and one has a trundle bed, giving flexible sleeping arrangements for those travelling with children. The three- bedroom penthouse is a truly special place to stay on your Bali vacation. Designed with socialising in mind, the three en suite bedrooms and living areas – both inside and poolside – provide comfortable accommodation for up to six people, or why not hold a stylish party to celebrate a special event? The penthouse is a great size and location for parties of up to around 30 people. Connecting doors between the villas (found outside next to the pool) mean that Hu’u villas offer flexible accommodation, no matter what the size of your group; enjoy the privacy and luxury of your own villa, as well as the fun and convenience of shared accommodation.
Booking directly with Hu’u Villas can be done easily and securely through their website - https://www.huuvillasbali.com . Booking this way means that you’ll get the best prices and a range of benefits. These include a complimentary airport transfer via private car when you arrive in Bali. Once you arrive at your villa, there will a be a complimentary minibar waiting, as well as VIP treatment at the neighbouring Sea Vu Play restaurant and bar. This nautically themed venue is all about good times, great food and tasty drinks. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail on Hu’u Villas to ease you into the holiday mode! Also included in the cost of your accommodation is access to Finns Recreation and Beach Clubs. With a water park, ten pin bowling, trampoline centre and more, it’s a great place for all the family. Committed to making your holiday as relaxing as possible, Hu’u Villas even offer complimentary massages to their guests.
The Hu’u Villas Sweetheart Package is the perfect option for those who want to share the magical island of Bali with their loved one. It may be your honeymoon, an anniversary or just as a romantic getaway together. You’ll find a romantic oasis in tropical paradise which includes welcome drinks, couple’s massages, candlelit dinners, floating breakfasts and more.
Petitenget has arguably become one of the most sought after destinations in Bali and Semiynak’s trendiest neighbourhood. Here you’ll find a range of world class restaurants, designer shops, nightclubs attracting big name international DJs and delightful boutique shops selling bespoke designs from both local and international designers. The stunning Semiynak Beach is just a few minutes walk from the villas. Take a stroll to the beach at sunset, order a drink from one of the many bars to be found and enjoy one of the very best sunset views anywhere in the world as a kaleidoscope of colours opens before your eyes.
Sean Lee
Hu'u Villas
+62 (0)361 8499 130
email us here