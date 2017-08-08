Head-Up Display (HUD) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

A Head up Display system is a computer-operated system that is able to project information onto a screen in close proximity to the viewer. Ideally a HUD is able to project information, data, images and so on onto a transparent screen so that the viewer can view the outside word as well as key information at the same time. The initial use of HUDs was in aircrafts, specifically military aricrafts. HUDs were then introduced onto civilian aircrafts where a secondary screen was used. Today, HUDs find their application in automobiles as well as in motorbikes where information is displayed on the visor of the helmet.

The automotive segment is expected to be a key driver for the head up display market as a number of luxury car manufacturers have already started implementing HUDs in a number of their models and its only a matter of time before HUDs are made as a standard product offering in many of the mid-size car segments. A HUD is also now being used for a number of gaming applications in conjunction with augmented reality.

As of 2015, Europe is the largest contributor to the HUD market and this is primarily driven by the aerospace and defence industry in the region. In the coming years, the aerospace and defence sector will continue to be the largest contributor to the HUD market, however, the application of HUDs in the automotive sector will record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Head-Up Display market can be segmented on the basis of technology: 
Cathode Ray Tube 
Light-Emitting Diode 
Micro Electro Mechanical System 
Optical Waveguide 
In terms of component, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following: 
Video Generator 
Digital Light Processing Projector 
Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projector 
Laser Beam Steering Projector 
Digital Micromirror Device Display 
Liquid Crystal Display Technology Display 
Nematics LCOS Display 
Ferroelectric LCOS Display 
Software 
Combiner 
In terms of application, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following: 
Aircraft 
Helicopter 
Civil Aircraft 
Civil Helicopter 
Cars 
Luxury Cars 
Sports Car 
Mid-Segment Car 
HUD-Enabled Glass 
The market has been segmented based on the following geographies: 
North America 
South America 
APAC 
Europe 
Middle East 
Africa 
Following are just a few of the companies that are operating in the Head-Up Display market: 
BAE Systems 
Continental 
Denso Corporation 
Visteon Corporation 
Nippon Seiko 
Yazaki Corporation

