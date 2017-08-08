Head-Up Display (HUD) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market

A Head up Display system is a computer-operated system that is able to project information onto a screen in close proximity to the viewer. Ideally a HUD is able to project information, data, images and so on onto a transparent screen so that the viewer can view the outside word as well as key information at the same time. The initial use of HUDs was in aircrafts, specifically military aricrafts. HUDs were then introduced onto civilian aircrafts where a secondary screen was used. Today, HUDs find their application in automobiles as well as in motorbikes where information is displayed on the visor of the helmet.

The automotive segment is expected to be a key driver for the head up display market as a number of luxury car manufacturers have already started implementing HUDs in a number of their models and its only a matter of time before HUDs are made as a standard product offering in many of the mid-size car segments. A HUD is also now being used for a number of gaming applications in conjunction with augmented reality.

As of 2015, Europe is the largest contributor to the HUD market and this is primarily driven by the aerospace and defence industry in the region. In the coming years, the aerospace and defence sector will continue to be the largest contributor to the HUD market, however, the application of HUDs in the automotive sector will record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Head-Up Display market can be segmented on the basis of technology:

Cathode Ray Tube

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electro Mechanical System

Optical Waveguide

In terms of component, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following:

Video Generator

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Digital Micromirror Device Display

Liquid Crystal Display Technology Display

Nematics LCOS Display

Ferroelectric LCOS Display

Software

Combiner

In terms of application, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following:

Aircraft

Helicopter

Civil Aircraft

Civil Helicopter

Cars

Luxury Cars

Sports Car

Mid-Segment Car

HUD-Enabled Glass

The market has been segmented based on the following geographies:

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Following are just a few of the companies that are operating in the Head-Up Display market:

BAE Systems

Continental

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiko

Yazaki Corporation

