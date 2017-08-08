Head-Up Display (HUD) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market
Head-Up Display (HUD) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA , August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market
A Head up Display system is a computer-operated system that is able to project information onto a screen in close proximity to the viewer. Ideally a HUD is able to project information, data, images and so on onto a transparent screen so that the viewer can view the outside word as well as key information at the same time. The initial use of HUDs was in aircrafts, specifically military aricrafts. HUDs were then introduced onto civilian aircrafts where a secondary screen was used. Today, HUDs find their application in automobiles as well as in motorbikes where information is displayed on the visor of the helmet.
The automotive segment is expected to be a key driver for the head up display market as a number of luxury car manufacturers have already started implementing HUDs in a number of their models and its only a matter of time before HUDs are made as a standard product offering in many of the mid-size car segments. A HUD is also now being used for a number of gaming applications in conjunction with augmented reality.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1653822-head-up-display-hud-market-analysis-by-technology-cathode-ray-tube
As of 2015, Europe is the largest contributor to the HUD market and this is primarily driven by the aerospace and defence industry in the region. In the coming years, the aerospace and defence sector will continue to be the largest contributor to the HUD market, however, the application of HUDs in the automotive sector will record the highest growth during the forecast period.
Head-Up Display (HUD) Market
The Head-Up Display market can be segmented on the basis of technology:
Cathode Ray Tube
Light-Emitting Diode
Micro Electro Mechanical System
Optical Waveguide
In terms of component, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following:
Video Generator
Digital Light Processing Projector
Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projector
Laser Beam Steering Projector
Digital Micromirror Device Display
Liquid Crystal Display Technology Display
Nematics LCOS Display
Ferroelectric LCOS Display
Software
Combiner
In terms of application, the Head-Up Display market has been segmented across the following:
Aircraft
Helicopter
Civil Aircraft
Civil Helicopter
Cars
Luxury Cars
Sports Car
Mid-Segment Car
HUD-Enabled Glass
The market has been segmented based on the following geographies:
North America
South America
APAC
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Following are just a few of the companies that are operating in the Head-Up Display market:
BAE Systems
Continental
Denso Corporation
Visteon Corporation
Nippon Seiko
Yazaki Corporation
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Head-Up Display Market Overview
Executive Summary
3. Head-Up Display Market Landscape
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.2.1. Product Benchmarking
3.2.2. End User Profiling
3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis
4. Head-Up Display Market Forces
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Constraints
4.3. Market Challenges
4.4. Attractiveness of the Head-Up Display market
4.4.1. Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Power of Customers
4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4. Threat of Substitution
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
5. Head-Up Display market Strategic Analysis
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis
5.5. Suppliers and Distributors
6. Head-Up Display Market By Technology
6.1. Cathode Ray Tube
6.2. Light-Emitting Diode
6.3. Micro Electro Mechanical System
6.4. Optical Waveguide
7. Head-Up Display Market By Component
7.1. Video Generator
7.2. Digital Light Processing Projector
7.3. Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projector
7.4. Laser Beam Steering Projector
7.5. Digital Micromirror Device Display
7.6. Liquid Crystal Display Technology
7.7. Nematics LCOS Display
7.8. Ferroelectric LCOS Display
7.9. Software
7.10. Combiner
8. Head-Up Display Market By Application
8.1. Aircraft
8.2. Helicopter
8.3. Civil Aircraft
8.4. Civil Helicopter
8.5. Cars
8.6. Luxury Cars
8.7. Sports Cars
8.8. Mid-Segment Car
8.9. HUD-Enabled Glass
9. Head-Up Display Market By Geography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Study
9.3. Americas
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Brazil
9.3.3. Argentina
9.3.4. Others
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. U.K.
9.4.2. France
9.4.3. Germany
9.4.4. Others
9.5. APAC
9.5.1. China
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. India
9.5.4. Others
9.6. ROW
10. Head-Up Display Market Entropy
10.1. New Product Launches
10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships
11. Company Profiles
11.1. BAE Systems
11.2. Continental
11.3. Denso Corporation
11.4. Visteon Corporation
11.5. Nippon Seiko
11.6. Yazaki Corporation
11.7. Thales Group
11.8. Rockwell Collins
11.9. Continental AG
11.10. Microvision Inc.
11.11. Visteon Corporation
11.12. Pioneer Corporation
*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*
"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"
12. Appendix
12.1. Abbreviations
12.2. Sources
12.3. Research Methodology
12.4. Bibliography
12.5. Compilation of Expert Insights
12.6. Disclaimer
Continued……..
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1653822
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here