Navigation Systems Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Analysis Research Report on "Global Navigation Systems Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022"

Navigation Systems are electronic systems that help in navigation. The navigation systems market is composed of different low cost, low power and self-organised wireless nodes. These make communication and sensing possible over a radio frequency communication channel. The introduction of Navigation Systems technology in the industrial environment is a challenging goal with high potential benefits on increasing flexibility and reduced costs.

This report categorizes the market into three different segments, namely: market by type of technology, application, and geography. Based on the technology, the market has been classified into Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical Gyro, Fibre Optic Gyro, Hemispherical Resonator Gyro, Vibrating Gyro and others. Out of these, Ring Laser Gyros are well-established in medium and high performance markets. They offer many advantages over mechanical gyros like high sensitivity and stability, quick reaction times, insensitivity to acceleration and so on. The applications include defence, Aerospace, Space, Commercial and others. Based on the geography, the report has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

The market is estimated to reach $944.92m by 2020. IP and analog are the two major types of systems currently available. North America holds the largest share in the market, but the APAC region is forecast to have a higher growth rate among the other regions.

The report includes a discussion on key high growth markets, thereby marking the growth trend in the global market. Furthermore, a briefing has been conducted on the competitive scenario and geographic trends and opportunities in the macro- and micro-markets with respect to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

This report on the Global Navigation Systems Market identifies many such insights and M&A opportunities, besides providing a detailed analysis of the types and applications of battery materials and utilities.

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Global Navigation Systems Market – Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Navigation Systems Market – Market Landscape

1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End user profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis

4. Global Navigation Systems Market – Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Global Navigation Systems Market Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

5. Global Navigation Systems Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors

6. Global Navigation Systems Market - By Technology

6.1. Ring Laser Gyro

6.2. Mechanical Gyro

6.3. Fibre Optic Gyro

6.4. Hemispherical Resonator Gyro

6.5. Vibrating Gyro

6.6. Others

7. Global Navigation Systems Market - By Application

7.1. Defence

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Aerospace

7.4. Automotive

7.5. Space

7.6. Surveying and Mapping

7.7. Others

8. Global Navigation Systems Market -Geographic Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.2.4. Brazil

8.2.5. Argentina

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. U.K.

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia -Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Others

8.5. ROW

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

9. Market Entropy

9.1. New Product Launches

9.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnership

10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

10.1. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.3. Sagem

10.4. Rockwell Collins

10.5. Thales Group

10.6. Trimble Navigation, Ltd.

10.7. LORD Microstrain

10.8. Vectornav Technologies, LLC

10.9. Systron Donner Inertial

10.10. L3 Communications Holding

10.11. iXBblue

10.12. FARO Technologies

10.13. Raven Industries

10.14. HEXAGON AB

10.15. 3M Co

10.16. NovAtel Inc.

10.17. Trimble Navigation Limited

10.18. Spectra Precision

10.19. GNS GmbH

10.20. Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"

11. Appendix

11.1. Abbreviations

11.2. Sources

11.3. Research Methodology

11.4. Bibliography

11.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

11.6. Disclaimer

Continued…..

