Crystal Gourley Joins Rondure Global Advisors. New Boutique Investment Firm Continues to Expand.
Rondure Global Advisors® announced that industry veteran Crystal Gourley has joined the firm as Head of Sales and Client Relations
Ms. Gourley, joins Rondure Global Advisors after working most recently in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs. Ms. Gourley’s financial services career spans two decades, beginning at Wasatch Advisors. Ms. Gourley will be joining the Rondure team in Salt Lake City after recently returning from living in London. Ms. Gourley holds an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.
“We are thrilled to have Crystal join our team,” said Rondure CEO Laura Geritz. “Her financial and client experience makes her ideally suited to lead our effort in creating a true partnership with our clients.”
About Rondure Global Advisors®
Rondure Global Advisor takes a bottom-up approach to equity investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our investment philosophy is centered on very high quality companies that we believe can provide sustainable returns. Rondure Global Advisor, LLC is a woman-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940
About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors®
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
