Wearable Imaging, Inc. Nominated for WBEC-West 2017 Supplier of the Year & Advocate of the Year
Robin Richter, President of Wearable Imaging, Inc., a promotional products company based in Orange County, CA, received two WBEC-West nominations for 2017.
Robin Richter, President of Wearable Imaging, Inc., recently received two nominations from WBEC-West. Not only was she nominated for Advocate of the Year, Wearable Imaging was also nominated for Supplier of the Year Class 1 for the second year in a row!
Since her initial involvement in the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – West in 2013, Robin has cherished her time with the WBE Network. This community of amazing women has been a valuable source of support, providing her with many opportunities for personal and professional growth.
When Robin took the stage in 2016 after being named Class 1 Supplier of the Year, she said, "My goal is to give back and mentor young women starting out in the business world." Over the past year, Robin has been increasingly involved in the WBENC network. She was honored to be on the Host Committee for the WBENC National Conference 2017 in Las Vegas. This coming year will be Robin's third year serving on the WBEC-West Southern California Forum, and in 2018 she will take the role of Forum Chair. Robin is very appreciative of this tremendous opportunity. She looks forward to organizing some amazing events to educate and inspire fellow WBEs!
About Wearable Imaging, Inc. Wearable Imaging showcases your logo on unique and memorable items that will get your business noticed. They start with a deep dive promotional marketing plan, customized to fit the unique personality and mission of your business. Next they create cutting-edge, branded promotional products that make your business stand out. Wearable Imaging offers overseas sourcing for rare finds with extremely competitive pricing. With 25 years of experience in the business, they stand behind their expertise, guaranteeing on-time delivery or your order is free!
About CEO/President Robin Richter. Robin Richter is President and Co-Founder of Wearable Imaging Inc, established in 1992. Robin attended Long Beach State University on a golf scholarship and turned pro for two years. Robin is still an avid golfer and puts her first-hand knowledge and expertise to work with golf tournament ideas. She has a keen sense of knowing what businesses are looking for in terms of promotion.
