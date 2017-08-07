Amahoro Tours: Rwanda’s first operator opens US office

MUSANZE, RWANDA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amahoro Tours is the first Rwandan tour operator to open a North American office in the United States. Its office is located in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is destined to be hugely successful as this responsible eco-tourism operator offers just what many American tourists are looking for in their travel experiences - tailor-made tours that guarantee a maximum of interaction with the local population (or as Amahoro likes to call it – people to people) and ultimate experiences with nature.



The majority of Amahoro Tours’ activities offer new horizons for tourists to interact with locals in often barely-touched places, focusing on such unique visits as spending time with traditional healers, brick makers, and banana bark weavers – even including chances for visitors to join in and get their hands dirty.

Imagine experiencing, learning about, and joining in on story-telling from local people in the village, traditional dancing and drumming, banana beer production, home stays, helping to prepare dinner with a local family, shopping at village markets, visiting organic farms, and going on boat tours, town walks, mountain hikes, and fishing with local fishermen, along with visiting hot springs, swimming, stone grinding, riding a hand-crafted wooden bike, and watching and learning weaving and basket making.

These special tours in Rwanda, Congo, and Uganda take travelers to destinations like the Musanze Caves, Twin Lakes - Lake Ruhondo & Lake Burera, Red Rocks, Volcanoes National Park, Mount Karisimbi, and Dian Fossey’s Tomb. Gorilla tracking is available in private 4WD vehicles, and if the timing is right, to the annual Kwita Izina annual baby gorilla naming ceremony.

Literally translated, Amahoro means peace. The fundamental aim of Amahoro Tours is to promote tourism with a view to contribute to economic development, international understanding, and peace with prosperity to all involved. Tourists end their exciting adventures knowing they helped to promote a sustainable local development and strengthen communities that improves the locals’ living conditions and quality of life.

Nationals from the United States of America may visit Rwanda without a visa for a period of up to 90 days.

For more information on Amahoro’s US office, call 1.651.395.0073 or email info@amahoro-tours.com or visit Amahoro’s website at http://amahoro-tours.com/

