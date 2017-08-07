PAMA Portuguese Media from California, the First to Serve the English Speaking Luso-Americans

PAMA ONE is the name of the first ever Portuguese American Radio Station, that aims at the younger generation of Portuguese Americans.

Modern Music from Portugal, paired with original programming in English is what makes PAMA ONE unlike any other.

Talk Shows by young Portuguese Americans focus on all kinds of topics related to the Communities that they are a part of, as well as News, Cultural events, and even Comedy programming.

PAMA also features a Free App for iOS and Droid with the Radio Station PAMA ONE and it's all Portuguese PAMA Classic

Visit PAMA ONE's site at www.pamaone.com for more details.