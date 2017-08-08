Providence Health & Services Deploys InjureFree Platform To Improve Youth Sports Injury Care Within The TVYFL

After vetting InjureFree's ability to improve communication, the regional health system is expanding the use of the injury reporting technology regionally.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful pilot this fall in the Portland metro area, Providence Health & Services is deploying the InjureFree injury reporting platform throughout the Tualatin Youth Football League (TVYFL). The aim of the partnership is to extend the clinical oversight offered by Certified Athletic Trainers to the local youth sports community.

“Providence is committed to creating healthier communities. Supporting youth sports programs so that athletes get the right care, at the right time, helps foster improved safety and outcomes following injury.” – Eric Marchek, PT, Providence Health & Services.

InjureFree is a mobile platform used by the TVYFL coaches to document injury incidents as they occur in practice and games. When a report is entered, the health system’s athletic trainers will receive an alert in real-time and they will follow up by connecting with the athlete and their family to triage and coordinate follow-up care to help the athlete get appropriate, timely medical attention.

Robert Merwin, Commissioner of the TVYFL, had this to say, “The Tualatin Valley Youth Football League is one of the biggest private youth football leagues in the country. It is run almost exclusively by over 1,000 volunteers who try to create a positive experience for over 5,000 student athletes, from Portland to Salem and Gresham to St. Helens. As a group, we have recognized the importance of recording injuries in our league. Having this information allows us to review the cause and, from there, implement changes to our sport aimed at minimizing these injuries. Partnering with InjureFree last season was step one of allowing us to compile this data in a way that it could be properly analyzed and allow for impactful changes to be implemented.”

He continued, “The addition of Providence, and the expertise their team brings, will complete the package. They provide better training for our coaches, better medical support for our athletes, affordable options for parents, and better analytics for the league to continue to drive change toward a safer version of the great sport of football. We are doing what few in this country even talk about, and we are extremely excited about what is to come”

InjureFree CEO Charlie Wund commented, “Youth sports organizations are increasingly struggling with injury management and state educational mandates, especially concussions. Health systems are looking for ways to enhance services within their surrounding communities. InjureFree bridges that gap and creates a connected care ecosystem that results in heightened oversight and improved injury management. We’re honored to engage with Providence and the TVYFL on such an exciting project.”

About InjureFree

InjureFree is a web-based injury documentation and education platform for schools and youth sports organizations. InjureFree provides an all-in-one solution that keeps organizations in compliance with state laws, reduces paperwork, and provides a communication platform during recovery, including return to play documentation. InjureFree is a product of the Agency for Student Health Research. After a four-year development project, the HIPAA and FERPA compliant software and mobile platform is now collecting injury reports across the world. Visit InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your community.

About Providence Health & Services/Oregon

Providence Health & Services in Oregon offers a comprehensive array of health and education services through its eight hospitals, medical clinics, health plans, long-term care facilities and home health services. With more than 20,000 employees, Providence is the state’s largest private employer. Visit www.providence.org/oregon.

About TVYFL

The Tualatin Valley football league is a tackle based football program for 3rd through 8th grade youth in the Tualatin Valley and Portland metropolitan area in Oregon. With 42 football associations, the program now boasts over 5,000 players and 1,000+ volunteer coaches.

The TVYFL is a non-profit football club, whose goal is to provide safe and enjoyable athletic competition. Good sportsmanship, fun developing student athletes and individual growth are our main goals.

