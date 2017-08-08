Powered by Beyond Security’s AVDS, ScanMyServer - Free Testing Solution is the First Defense against Security Weaknesses

AVDS

Cupertino, CA August 8, 2017 – Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions, including vulnerability management, encourages businesses and organizations to take advantage of ScanMyServer, a free security testing service, powered by AVDS® to scan websites for security weaknesses such as cross site scripting, SQL injection and many other vulnerabilities.

“You work hard to have an open and welcoming website that invites your visitor’s input. Hackers look for websites that invite input and they will try every opening to gain some access or advantage”, said Brian Pearce, CFO and COO of Beyond Security. “The only way to prevent your web site from being tested by attackers is to turn it off. The alternative is to ensure that it is coded well, it is tested for security weaknesses regularly and that any issues are corrected quickly. ScanMyServer.com is a free website security audit service that will keep you informed about the newest (and oldest) issue and includes in its reports the recommendations you need to improve your site’s security” he added.

ScanMyServer.com provides website owners and administrators with easy access to the comprehensive web application testing function of AVDS (Automated Vulnerability Detection System). ScanMyServer tests the security of domains without interrupting visitors, installing any software or needing any password access.

AVDS® is a complete line of accurate, cost effective vulnerability assessment and web app security testing solutions. It is deployed as an appliance or cloud solution and delivers layer 3-7 scanning to networks of any size or complexity and offers concise reports, reduce work and eliminate false positives while lowering network scanning costs



Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com

