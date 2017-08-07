Call to Artists, Photographers and Musicians

World Citizen Artists

ATTENTION ALL ARTISTS, MUSICIANS WHO CARE ABOUT THE FUTURE OF OUR WORLD

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Compete for Peace, not War”: Paris non-profit organisation World Citizen Artists (WCA) to launch global art and music initiative to help ‘unify divided societies"

The Paris-based non-profit international organisation World Citizen Artists (WCA) has just announced a global call for entries to its prestigious 2017/2018 “Compete for Peace, not War” initiative.

Starting from September 1st, 2017, artists and musicians from around the world will be invited to submit a piece of work which illustrates their interpretation of peace and their hopes for future generations.

“2016 was a particularly turbulent and dispiriting year for many of us,” says Valerie Won Lee, WCA Founder. “Our world is facing difficult times. And as we continue to overcome growing division, intolerance and injustice, we believe artists and musicians can play a vital role in unifying divided societies”

The 2017 competition encourages artwork of all forms, be it street art, paintings, sculptures, graphic art or original pieces of music. Previous winners of the award include Haitian singer BélO and Kenyan painter, Anne Mwiti. The awards will be supported by charities that take a stand for peace; the Bob Marley Foundation, the Gandhi Foundation, and the Belgravia Gallery, which represents Mandela’s artwork. The jury board will also be joined by acclaimed New Zealand band Fat Freddy’s Drop, collected photographers Lisa Kristine and Tim Page, and renowned hip hop artist and activist Emmanuel Jal. South African celebrity Nomfusi will be the presenter of the competition.

“WCA is always in search of talented artists who can serve as WCA Ambassadors of Peace,” explains Won Lee. “People, particularly our youth, are in great need of positive role models. Musicians and artists can speak to and inspire all people regardless of their race, nationality and religion.”

All competition winners will receive international recognition as well as a physical award. The award recipients of the three categories in visual arts, photography and music, will be given a bronze statuette and the music award recipient will be granted the opportunity to perform the winning song at the Bob Marley Birthday Celebration in Jamaica at the Bob Marley Museum in 2018.

In order to remove any barriers to participate, in the Compete for Peace, Not War competition, it is free to enter.

Application submissions will open on September 1st, 2017, and will close on October 1st, 2017. Guidelines and further information will be sent to the registered participants on August 31st 2017. Interested artists are invited to register on the World Citizen Artists Awards website to learn more about their work and the ethos upon which it is based. For more information on the initiative, visit worldcitizenartistsawards.com.

About World Citizen Artists:

World Citizen Artists is a worldwide movement and nonprofit organisation of artists, creatives, and thinkers whose aim is to create effective and evolutionary change in the World through events, exchanges, and other opportunities involving the use of art to raise global awareness. Learn more at www.worldcitizenartists.org.

As a community, WCA runs solely on donations and volunteer efforts, and their partners have graciously accepted to join them on a voluntary basis as well. Therefore, travel fares, food and accommodation will not be included in the prize. Attendance of the winners at the event is encouraged, though not required.

Compete for Peace - Not War 2018