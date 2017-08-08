Maziply Toys & Collectibles Selects RetailNext for Smart Store Analytics Solutions
Multichannel Retailer of Toys, Games, Gifts and Collectibles Focuses on Play, Education and a Seamless, Branded ExperienceSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced it has entered into an agreement to be the in-store analytics solution provider for Maziply Toys & Collectibles, a multichannel toy company bringing joy to children through fun and inspiring toys while also bringing out the inner child of adults. The comprehensive RetailNext platform is being deployed at Maziply’s Kingston, Massachusetts storefront location.
"We are happy to be working with RetailNext as we grow and expand upon the shopper experience delivered in our store,” said Scott Mazerall, President at Maziply Toys & Collectibles. “We believe that play is the foundation of a child’s ability to grow. Integrating RetailNext’s solutions allow us to understand the most engaging aspects of our shoppers’ experiences within the store, and it allows us the same analytic abilities to test different concepts just like at our online store, continually raising our level of excellence in serving our customers.”
Maziply Toys & Collectibles was founded in 2014 by Kerri and Scott Mazerall originally as an online toy company, selling toys both on Amazon and at maziply.com. In 2015, Maziply expanded into brick-and-mortar retail with its first specialty toy store. Maziply is a member of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), where the company and its team members work to become nationally recognized as Certified Master Retailers and Play Experts.”
Maziply Toys & Collectibles joins RetailNext’s rapidly growing global customer list of over 350 retail brands, and represents a growing segment of new, best-in-class retailers – including large online retailers, right-sized stores and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – who have entered or expanded physical footprints in the brick-and-mortar channel of today’s omnichannel retail industry.
“RetailNext is honored to have been selected by Maziply as its smart store solution provider as it expands into its brick-and-mortar presence,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and chief executive officer of RetailNext. “In the past several years, there has been a near exponential growth in the deployment of IoT-powered retail analytics platforms, with innovative and creative brands like Maziply recognizing the value associated with deep insights into today’s shoppers and their shopping behaviors, preferences and values, and in turn developing extraordinary shopping experiences, both online and offline, to best showcase the brand.”
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.
More than 350 retailers in over 70 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, reduce theft and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
