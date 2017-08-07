Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on 2 in 1 Laptops Market. 2 in 1 laptops Market is Estimated to grow by 20% of CAGR 2017-2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 in 1 Laptops Market, By Type (2 in 1 Convertible, 2 in 1 Detachable) and End User (Corporate Consumers, Individual Consumers) - Forecast 2023

In this rapidly changing world of technology, 2 in 1 laptops market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Owing to the portability features and the HDR image quality being offered by 2 in 1 laptops, the 2 in 1 laptops market is highly driven in the individual consumers segment as well as in the corporate industry.

As compared to other regions, the 2 in 1 laptops market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established service providers in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides high speed connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market.

The 2 in 1 laptops market is growing rapidly over 20% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 3.4 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “2 in 1 Laptops Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

2 in 1 laptops Market Segmentation

The 2 in 1 laptops market has been segmented on the basis of storage, type and end user. The end user segment is further bifurcated into individual consumers and corporate consumers. The individual consumers segment holds the largest market share for the 2 in 1 laptops owing to the efficiency provided and also portability.

The prominent players in the 2 in 1 laptops market are –

• Dell, Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• HP (U.S.)

• Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.)

• Acer Inc. (Taiwan)

• AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Razer, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The global 2 in 1 laptops market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global 2 in 1 laptops market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, 2 in 1 laptops market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand from corporate industry as well as the individual consumers in countries such as Japan, China and India. Increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises could be a major factor driving the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market in the region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market. In Europe, the rising demand for portable devices is the major driving factor for the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and growing technological advancements in numerous countries are other factors driving the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market.

2 in 1 laptops market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. 2 in 1 laptops market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global 2 in 1 laptops market.

Study Objectives of 2 in 1 Laptops Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 2 in 1 laptops market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of type and end user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for 2 in 1 laptops

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 2 in 1 laptops

