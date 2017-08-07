Global Shunt Capacitor Market is Predicted to grow at Approximately 7% by 2023

Market research future published a half cooked research report on global shunt capacitor market. which is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Shunt Capacitor Market Information Report by Voltage (Low voltage, Medium voltage and High voltage), by End User (Utilities, Industries and Others) and by Region - Global Forecast To 2023.

Shunt capacitors are widely accepted across the world in the industrial & commercial sector as a reliable & safety device, owing to its properties such as, improvement of the voltage at the load, better voltage regulation, reduction of losses and reduction or postponement of investments in transmission. Also, the compact design and low manufacturing cost make it permeable for the installation in various utilities and industrial sector.

The need for uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need of reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and safe electrical infrastructure, are expected to drive the growth of the global shunt capacitor market.

Market Research Analysis

The utilities segment holds the largest share of shunt capacitor market currently and is expected to continue in the forecast period. Utilities use shunt capacitors at distribution and utilization voltages to provide reactive power near the inductive loads that require it. Substations are the crucial elements of any grid system, and require high-level protection to safeguard the stability of the entire system. Shunt capacitors are used broadly by utilities to prevent damages to critical and expensive equipment. The increasing electricity access across the world, would result in an increase in the number of substations, which would in turn, raise the demand for shunt capacitors.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global shunt capacitor market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the

study segments the global shunt capacitor market by its voltage, by end user and by regions.

By Voltage

• Low voltage

• Medium voltage

• High voltage

By End User

• Utilities

• Industries

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of the global shunt capacitor market are

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• ABB Group (Switzerland)

• CIRCUTOR, SA (Spain)

• Magnewin Energy Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• L&T Electrical & Automation (India)

• Energe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

The report for Global Shunt Capacitor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

