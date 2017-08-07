Global Organic Milk Replacers Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Over 6.4 % Till 2023

Market research future published a half cooked research report on the global organic milk replacers market has been estimated to grow over 6.4 % till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Organic Milk Replacers Market Information: By Livestock Type (Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Swine, Horse, And Others), By Specialty Type (Protein Rich, Energy Booster, Fiber Rich, Lactose Rich, And Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, And Others), By Fortification (Vitamins, Minerals, Medication, Probiotics, Organic Acid, Yeast, Electrolytes And Others), By Distribution Channel (Store Based And Non-Store Based) And By Region - Forecast Till 2023

Milk or Milk Replacer is one of the most critical components in the successful rearing of orphaned or hand reared livestock. It is liquid nutrition comparable to mother’s milk, which is given to young animals. Organic milk replacer is naturally made without the use of any chemical offering extra micro-nutrients including different vitamins & minerals. Organic milk replacers offer diverse range of products, enriched with various nutrients. Adoption of chemical-free products is considered to be one of the major drivers for this market. Increased awareness about the organic milk replacer has raised the bar for quality and in turn, the market share for organic milk replacers on a global level.

Market Forecast

The global organic milk replacers market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of nutrients such as fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals and others. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research & Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of organic milk replacers in global market. High benefits obtained from organic products is also supporting the sale of organic milk replacers globally. Among the various type of medicated and non-medicated are evaluated to hold a major share as wide range of products are available in this category attracting consumers towards the product line. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of organic milk replacers market during the review period of 2017-2023.

Downstream market analysis

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of milk replacers and usage of natural ingredients are also encouraging the growth of the market. Rising demand of organic products, is expected to play a significant role in the growth of organic milk replacers market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of organic milk replacers market during the review period of 2017-2023. Additionally, organic milk replacer varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to requirement of milk for young animals owing to not receiving mother’s milk.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in organic milk replacers market are

• Kent Nutrition Group (U.S.)

• Royal Milc, Inc. (U.S.)

• Manna Pro (U.S.)

• I.N. Hellas (Greece)

• Biocom Ltd (Belarus)

• KGM Ltd (Latvia)

• Sav-a-Caf (U.S.)

The demand for organic milk replacers has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

Global organic milk replacers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, European region has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Increased production of organic milk replacers in India and China is projected to generate a high revenue from Asia Pacific region during the given forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for natural and authentic products will support the sale of organic milk replacers in various region during the forecast period. Strong emphasis on the organized farming practices in the livestock industries and increase in awareness about precision nutrition techniques have been the driving factors in these regions. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global organic milk replacers market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation-

Global organic milk replacers market is segmented by livestock type, specialty type, form, fortification, distribution channel and region.

Study objectives of organic milk replacers market:

• Deep dive study of the market segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by livestock type, specialty type, form, fortification, distribution channel and region

• To analyze the key driving forces influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW) and their countries

• Value Chain Analysis & Supply Chain Analysis

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis, mapping of key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

The report for organic milk replacers market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. This report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions